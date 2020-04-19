When Kylie Pratt's daughter was two weeks old, the new mum was faced with a decision no parent should ever have to make. But it's one she would never take back.

Pratt's daughter Emilee was born with tibial hemimelia, a rare congenital condition where a child's tibia (or shinbone) is shorter, or missing altogether.

The condition affects about one in every one million births and causes deformity in one leg.

Pratt said a routine ultrasound showed a small abnormality around Emilee's right leg at 20 weeks.

"When she was born, the pediatrician still wasn't sure," she told 10 daily.

Two weeks later, Emilee received the diagnosis. Her family was given two options: to amputate her right leg right away, or to try and correct the leg with multiple surgeries with no guarantee they would work.

Pratt said she was in shock.

"I didn't believe it. I was thinking, 'okay there's a problem and there'll be a solution'," she said.

"But you never think it's going to be as drastic or as final as amputating her leg.

"When something is broken, you can normally do something to fix it. But this couldn't be fixed. I couldn't fix it for her."

While Pratt's husband James accepted the medical advice to proceed with amputation, she said she took longer to come around, thinking of the "crazy" ripple effects. Ultimately, she felt the weight of making the decision for her daughter.

"The biggest thing I struggled with was thinking, 'is she going to hate me for doing this to her?' Once we do it, we can't take it back, and she would have to live with that for the rest of her life," Pratt said.

Even simple things most people take for granted -- like wearing high heels -- weighed on Pratt's mind, as she worried about all the experiences, both large and small, her daughter might not get to have, or might have to do differently.

In time, the family made the agonising decision to amputate. While the surgery is normally performed when a baby is one year old, Pratt said Emilee was growing "frustrated" as she struggled to crawl.

She went into surgery when she was just nine months old.

"That day was so surreal," she said.

"When she was in surgery, I couldn't leave. But afterwards, it seemed like my mind switched into thinking, 'it's all done, it's behind us, let's move on'."

And so they did.

The night after losing her leg, Emilee was already pulling herself up onto the end of her cot and "jumping around", Pratt said.

Six weeks later, she had her first prosthesis fitted. A week before her first birthday, she started to walk.

"I felt relief; that this wasn't going to hold her back, that we had made the right decision," she said.

It was kind of like the start of the rest of her life.

Now more than a decade later, Emilee says she is enjoying life just like any other 11-year-old.

"I don't see myself differently," she told 10 daily. "I just get in, get it done and have a go."

In the midst of having a new prosthesis fitted every six to nine months, she has gotten into swimming, dance, gymnastics, athletics and karate.

Pratt said she couldn't be prouder of her "determined" daughter, who also happens to be a "really awesome swimmer".

Good News READ MORE Moving Forward After A Double Amputation With the help of a Heart Foundation walking group, Glenn McLennan is finding his stride.

Declan Bowring READ MORE The Incredible Portrait Of An Artist Who Had Four Amputations Something wasn’t right on Libby’s holiday.

"We've never held her back from doing anything she wanted to do. She has just adapted in her own way," she said.

After training and competing at a state level in swimming, Emilee now has her eye on representing the country at the 2024 Paralympics.

Looking back, Pratt said what felt like an impossible choice was the best decision they could have made for their daughter.

"Nothing has held her back, and I don't think she would have been the same person now if we hadn't," she said.

As for Emilee, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I wouldn't change it, ever," she said.

You can hear more about Kylie and Emilee’s story on SBS Insight, at 8.30pm on Tuesday.