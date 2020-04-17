AMBER ALERT: Six-Week-Old Baby Girl Taken From Queensland Home

Queensland police are searching for a baby girl who was taken from a home following an allegedly violent disturbance on Friday.

An amber alert has been issued for the six-week-old child who is believed to be with a 34-year-old man who took her from an address at Narangba, north of Brisbane.

Police said the baby was taken at about 10 am on Friday following "a violent disturbance between a man and a woman".

Sunshine Coast man Aedan Carrol, 34, left the address with the baby and is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Hilux dual cab with Queensland registration 162 XXT, police said.

Police are pleading for the community to be on the lookout for the baby girl who they believe may be "at significant risk".

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.