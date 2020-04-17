Advertisement
AMBER ALERT: Six-Week-Old Baby Girl Taken From Queensland Home

Image: Queensland Police

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-17T09:41:18+00:00

Queensland police are searching for a baby girl who was taken from a home following an allegedly violent disturbance on Friday.

An amber alert has been issued for the six-week-old child who is believed to be with a 34-year-old man who took her from an address at Narangba, north of Brisbane.

Police said the baby was taken at about 10 am on Friday following "a violent disturbance between a man and a woman".

Sunshine Coast man Aedan Carrol, 34, left the address with the baby and is driving a silver 2007 Toyota Hilux dual cab with Queensland registration 162 XXT, police said.

Aedan Carrol left the Narangba home with the child, police claim. Image: QLD Police

Police are pleading for the community to be on the lookout for the baby girl who they believe may be "at significant risk".

Image: QLD Police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

