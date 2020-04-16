NSW Wants 'Roster System' To Get Students Back Into Classrooms

Students in New South Wales could be faced with a new roster system which would see their staggered return to classrooms, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed while addressing the media today.

It is unclear who those students will be, but it believed students who have parents working essential jobs or require additional care will return first.

"We are considering our options around a rostering system, which will have some students go back on a particular day to increase that level of face-to-face because the alternative is that unfortunately students could face up to a year or longer at home and we don't think that's appropriate," she said.

Jane Caro READ MORE Jane Caro: Teachers Won't Be Lectured By The PM -- Not Now, Not Ever I was intrigued by the PM’s message yesterday, pleading with teachers to keep schools open.

Berejiklian said while the state government is eager for children to get back to school, it does not support the idea of everyone returning at once.

Discussions are underway between the state government and schools to determine the best way forward, but the premier emphasised this does not mean classrooms would be full in term three.

News READ MORE 'This Can't Be Sustained': NSW Wants Kids Back In Classrooms Within Weeks NSW schools will introduce more face-to-face contact from week three of term two as the state aims for most students to return to classrooms by term three.

"It does not mean back to normal," she said. "Unfortunately, it will be a very long time before we get back to normal."

All parents, teachers and school communities will have about a month to prepare for a potential rostering system, with Berejiklian highlighting the most important thing is that everyone feels safe within the school environment.

In NSW, 29 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed overnight, up from 11 new cases the day before. More than 5,000 people were tested.