Qantas, Virgin And Jetstar To Reinstate Dozens Of Domestic Flights From Friday

Qantas and Virgin will get federal government backing to resume some of their domestic and regional flights from Friday, allowing Australians to return home and essential travel and freight services to continue operating.

The commonwealth will underwrite a range of flights, spending $165 million to help the ailing airlines to stay in the air.

It covers flights from all state and territory capitals, along with Albury, Alice Springs, Coffs Harbour, Dubbo, Kalgoorlie, Mildura, Port Lincoln, Rockhampton, Tamworth, Townsville and Wagga Wagga.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the move was about ensuring essential workers including frontline medical and defence workers were able to travel and enabling the movement of crucial freight like medicine and personal protective equipment.

"We know that a strong domestic aviation network is critical to Australia's success and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment, yet again, to maintaining connectivity during this pandemic," McCormack said on Thursday night.

"This investment will also help Australians returning from overseas, who find themselves in a different city after 14 days of mandatory quarantine, complete their journey home safely."

Virgin Australia welcomed the announcement on Thursday, saying it would operate 64 return services a week for the next two months to cities including Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth.

The new schedule will begin from Friday when travellers will be able to book flights. It will run for a period of at least eight weeks until June 7.

The Qantas group, which oversees both Qantas and Jetstar, also announced an increase to its domestic operational flights from 105 per week currently to 164 per week. Flights will run to all capital cities and 36 regional destinations, under the new schedule.

Qantas said its additional flights would begin rolling out from Friday and be fully operational by Monday.

The full list of return services to be operated by Virgin and Qantas are below.

Virgin said the reinstatement of these flights was in response to a request from the Australian government to resume flying "an underwritten, minimal domestic schedule".

The airline said reinstating the services would also allow important freight corridors to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As a major Australian airline, we are proud to support the federal government in returning passengers home and enabling essential travellers to continue flying during this time," Virgin said.

"The minimal domestic schedule will enable Virgin Australia to reinstate some of its stood down flight, cabin and ground crew, along with other operational team members."

The move comes amid growing concerns Virgin was on the brink of collapse due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's understood about 200 of the airline's staff, including ground crew, cabin crew and pilots, will be needed to operate the returning flights.

Virgin is already operating international repatriation flights to Los Angeles and Hong Kong to bring Australians overseas home and transports cargo internationally and domestically.

Passengers have been told they can also re-book previously cancelled flights to instead fly on these reinstated services and those wishing to travel between 17-29 April would be given additional flexibility when booking.

Qantas said the additional services would allow for essential travel to continue.

"Qantas and Jetstar are pleased to help form part of the minimum domestic and regional network supported by the Australian Government," Qantas said.

"The temporary regional network focuses on towns that are more than two hours’ drive from key transport hubs," it added.

The airline group said it would also provide critical freight capacity.

"Much of the bellyspace on these flights will be used for mail and other urgent shipments, including medical equipment," it added.

"Importantly these additional services will see more planes in the air and ensure communities stay connected and assist with the movement of critical freight around the country."

Qantas said despite the risk of contracting COVID-19 on board an aircraft being regarded as low, social distancing measures have been put in place across all flights. Measures will also include scaled back on-board service and cabin crew to wear personal protective equipment.

List Of Virgin Flights To Resume Operations

Melbourne

Melbourne / Adelaide (three return services per week) Melbourne / Brisbane (seven return services per week) Melbourne / Canberra (three return services per week) Melbourne / Perth (seven return services per week) Melbourne / Sydney (seven return services per week)

Brisbane

Brisbane / Melbourne (seven return services per week) Brisbane / Sydney (seven return services per week) Brisbane / Cairns (three return services per week) Brisbane / Mackay (five return services per week) Brisbane / Rockhampton (three return services per week) Brisbane / Townsville (three return services per week)

Sydney

Sydney / Melbourne (seven return services per week) Sydney / Brisbane (seven return services per week) Sydney / Gold Coast (three return services per week)

Canberra

Canberra / Melbourne (three return services per week)

Adelaide

Adelaide / Melbourne (three return services per week)

Perth

Perth / Melbourne (seven return services per week) Perth / Broome (three return services per week) Perth / Port Hedland (two return services per week) Perth / Newman (two return services per week) Perth / Karratha (two return services per week) Perth / Kununurra (two return services per week) Perth / Kalgoorlie (two return services per week)

List of Qantas, QantasLink And Jetstar Flights To Operate

Trunk Routes

Adelaide – MelbourneAdelaide – Sydney Brisbane – Melbourne Brisbane – Sydney Canberra – Melbourne Canberra – Sydney Melbourne – Hobart Melbourne – Perth Melbourne – Sydney Perth – Sydney

Regional Networks

ViC/TAS

Melbourne-Muldura Melbourne-Launceston

NSW Albury – Sydney Armidale – Sydney Ballina – Sydney Coffs Harbour – Sydney Dubbo – Sydney Lord Howe Island – Sydney Tamworth – Sydney Wagga Wagga – Sydney

SA Adelaide – Kangaroo Island Adelaide – Port Lincoln Adelaide – Whyalla

NT Alice Springs – Darwin Alice Springs – Sydney Brisbane – Darwin

WA Newman – Perth Broome – Perth Geraldton – Perth Kalgoorlie – Perth Learmonth – Perth Port Hedland – Perth Karratha – Perth

QLD Brisbane – Cairns Brisbane – Emerald Brisbane – Gladstone Brisbane – Mt Isa Brisbane – Longreach Brisbane – Mackay Brisbane – Moranbah Brisbane – Roma Brisbane – Rockhampton Brisbane – Townsville Cloncurry – Mt Isa Cloncurry – Townsville Cairns – Horne Island Cairns – Townsville Cairns – Weipa Charleville – Roma Mt Isa – Townsville Mackay – Rockhampton Mackay – Townsville Townsville – Rockhampton

With AAP.