Beauty, Bakery And Books: Westfield Launches Drive-Thru With Up To 8,000 Products

Westfield shopping centres are now offering click and collect services delivered straight to your car.

‘Westfield Direct’ allows customers to order online from multiple retailers and pick them up all in one go via a contactless, drive-thru in-centre.

The new service was launched n Thursday by the Scentre Group, which owns Westfield centres.

Phil McAveety, Scentre Group Director Customer Experience, said the service has been fast-tracked due to the coronavirus to allow customers another solution to shop for their daily needs

"Whether that be home-schooling essentials for the family, pantry items or dinner from multiple restaurants, we will continue to adapt Westfield Direct to meet our customers’ needs for the times we live in,” he said.

“For our retail partners who are still able to trade within government restrictions, Westfield Direct provides a new way for them to continue reaching their customers.”

More than 350 retailers, including Harris Farm Markets, Bakers Delight, Donut King, Aesop and L’Occitane, are available through the service, offering up to 8,000 products.

“The response from our retailers so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with dozens joining each day and we’re looking forward to seeing where the Westfield Direct service takes us in the coming months,” McAveety said.

Westfield Direct is available at most centre locations for takeaway food orders, fresh food, every day essentials and lifestyle orders.

Once a customer has orders, they will receive their designated pick-up location and time and can collect their items.