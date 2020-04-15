Australian Soldiers Busted Breaking Coronavirus Restrictions At House Parties

Australian soldiers are among those caught violating social distancing measures after they were busted attending house parties in Townsville over the Easter weekend.

Rule-breaking partygoers who ignored police directions were slammed with more than $32,000 in fines in Townsville over the Easter weekend.

A group of 24 people from three parties across the region, were each issued a $1,364 fine for flouting coronavirus measures, according to the Townsville Bulletin.

In a statement seen by 10 daily, a Defence spokesperson confirmed: " a small number of Townsville-based Australian Army soldiers were found not compliant with Whole-of-Government isolation restrictions over the Easter weekend."

The spokesperson said the Chief of Army had issued a directive to all defence personnel to comply with coronavirus social distancing measures.

The soldiers will now be subjected to a disciplinary investigation by the Defence Force.

"Defence takes any reports of personnel not complying with COVID-19 guidelines seriously," the spokesperson said.

"Defence will continue to fully cooperate with the Queensland Police Service regarding this matter."

The Department of Defence did not comment on how many officers would be investigated or what the penalties will be for those found to have breached the nation-wide restrictions.

It comes just weeks after several Australian Federal Police cadets were caught flouting coronavirus restrictions at a party at their residential campus in Canberra.

Two off-duty NSW Police officers were also charged last week after they spotted in Sydney's CBD after attending a party in a nearby apartment.

Police said the intoxicated female police officer had been observed while assisting a man and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

10 daily has contacted Queensland Police for comment.

