Man Jailed For Breaking Quarantine To See Girlfriend

A man who repeatedly snuck out of Covid-19 quarantine at a Perth hotel to visit his girlfriend has become the first Australian jailed for the offence.

However, he will only serve one month behind bars.

Jonathan David, 35, pleaded guilty in Perth Magistrates Court to two counts of failing to comply with a direction.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to six months and two weeks in prison but the majority of the term was suspended.

That means if he commits another crime over the next 12 months, he could be forced to serve the rest of the prison sentence.

He was also fined $2000.

David had travelled from Victoria and was sent into quarantine at the Travelodge Hotel in Perth for 14 days, but instead snuck out and used public transport.

Police said he even wedged open a fire exit door at the hotel so he could leave and return without staff seeing him.

A police prosecutor previously described David's actions as "gross stupidity". Magistrate Elaine Campione said David had been "selfish in the extreme".