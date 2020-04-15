Disability Group Hosting Online Workouts, Cooking Classes To Stay Connected

A group of young Aussies with disabilities is using online trivia nights, fitness training and cooking classes to stay connected with each other through the pandemic.

Zac Moore, 25, calls himself a video gamer and movie buff who enjoys toying around with computers in his spare time.

But recently, he has gotten into exercise, mindfulness and even cooking with his friends online as he spends more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moore has cerebral palsy, a physical disability that affects his movement, epilepsy and Asperger's syndrome. He also has a genetic condition called ocular albinism, which has rendered him legally blind.

He's part of the 'Stellar Experiences' community, an organisation that takes young people with mild to moderate disabilities on supported social outings and travel -- from music festivals to overseas trips.

"I've done things with them that I would never have dreamed of doing in my entire life," Moore told 10 daily.

Stellar Experiences was set up by disability support workers Bronte Hendricks and Luke Muttdon in Sydney almost one year ago.

At work, the pair helped young adults with a range of disabilities to secure jobs themselves. But Hendricks, 23, said they soon grew frustrated by the lack of opportunities offered to this cohort of young people in their everyday lives.

"We noticed these were teenagers who were more than capable of being out in the community, who had the same interests and passions as everyone else but were so socially isolated," she told 10 daily.

"We were searching for something for them. That's where Stellar was born."

Stellar offers supported social outings such as nights out, day trips, weekends away and even overseas travel. One year on, the group has about 60 guests, three support workers and a team of volunteers.

Hendricks said their volunteers and support workers are always a similar age to their guests.

"We want it to feel like we're not going out as a disability group per se; that we're just a big bunch of mates having fun," she said, adding an important flow-on effect is changing perceptions in the wider community.

But in recent months, that has all changed.

As an organisation based on social outings, Stellar was directly affected by COVID-19.

"Every experience or travel that we had coming up, we had to cancel," Hendricks said.

But that didn't stop the co-founders from finding other creative ways to stay connected with their community.

Now, they're running everything from online dress-up parties and trivia sessions, to workouts and cooking classes with trainers and nutritionists via the 'Stellar Sisters' and 'Stellar Brothers' programs.

"We're trying to shift our guests' mindsets from the negativity surrounding them during this time to developing new skills, socialising and having something to look forward to," Hendricks said.

Moore is part of 'Stellar Brothers' and said the exercise and nutrition sessions have helped him to keep up his mobility and remain socially connected.

"None of us have left home in a while and we're talking to the same people we live with day in, day out," he said.

"We need connections with others to remain mentally healthy."

As Hendricks has learnt from her guests, social isolation is an experience many have known intimately for most of their lives.

"One of my guests who is on the autism spectrum said to me the isolation everyone is feeling during this pandemic is often a normal part of life for someone like him," she said.

"That was really powerful."

Now, for perhaps the first time in their lives, she said these young people have found a community they can connect with -- and it's one she's hoping they'll get back soon.

"I think we'll definitely come out of this stronger, and everyone will be even more excited to go out again once this is all over," she said.

"I don't think anyone in the community will take that for granted ever again."