Tax Breaks For Landlords, Crisis Funding For Renters In New $500M Package

Both residential and commercial landlords will be given land tax relief in the form of a $500 million package, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews declared while addressing the media this morning.

He said the state government is going beyond preventing people from being evicted to ensure landlords are also offered support, considering some rely solely on the rental income they get each month.

Of the $500 million, $420 million will be dedicated to providing land tax relief for commercial and residential landlords.

There will also be $80 million worth of rent assistance, that will be available to about 40,000 tenants right across the state.

To be eligible for rent assistant, tenants must have had a discussion with their landlord with the intention of reaching an agreement to reduce the rent.

Coronavirus READ MORE Everything You Need To Know About Renting In The Age Of Coronavirus Many tenants and landlords feel they've been kept in the dark since a freeze on evictions was announced two weeks ago. So, we've broken down everything you need to know about renting during the pandemic.

Exclusive READ MORE Rental Agency Sends Shock Email Forcing 'Scared' Tenants Into Other Homes The same rental agency that came under fire for sending a mass email to its tenants calling them irresponsible has again caused upset by telling renters they'll be relocated.

However, Andrews said if tenants have failed to reach an agreement with their landlord and are still paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent, or are "still in rental stress" and earn less than $100,000 a year and under $5,000 in savings, they will be eligible for up to $2,000 in rental assistance.

"If they're in hardship, then the partnership between the landlord and the tenant has never been more important and I'm really confident that landlords will do the right thing," Andrews said.

"The key point here is even with a good-faith agreement, there will be many tenants who are left under financial stress."

Andrews was adamant he didn't want the government to overlook landlords considering many "do the right thing by their tenants."

"This partnership, at a time of genuine hardship, is how we will all get to the other side of this virus," he said.

Under the new concessions, landlords will be handed a 25 percent discount and a deferral of the rest of land tax until March next year.

Wednesday also marked the beginning of Term Two for schools in Victoria and Andrews confessed the state has never experienced a start to the school term quite like this one.

Coronavirus READ MORE All Year 12 Students Will Finish High School This Year, Education Minister Says Year 12 students across the country won't need to repeat their final school year and will end 2020 with an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, the country's education minister says.

Coronavirus READ MORE 'If You Can, You Must Learn From Home': Vic Premier Urges School Students Not To Return For Term Two Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is urging parents to keep their children home from school next term as the coronavirus crisis continues.

"If you can have your kids educated at home, that's what you must do. We do acknowledge there are some families where that simply won't be possible," he said.

This means children who have special needs or parents who are essential workers and simply cannot be home.

Every government school in Victoria is open today as part of the federal government's plan to keep them open.

There are now 1,299 cases of coronavirus in Victoria, eight more than yesterday. There were no new deaths overnight.