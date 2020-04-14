Police Asked To Investigate 'Health Worker Dinner Party' After Tasmanian Hospital Outbreak

An "illegal dinner party" of medical workers is linked to a coronavirus outbreak in northwest Tasmania, Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy claimed.

The North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie shut on Monday morning so they could be deep-cleaned by specialist teams.

More than 60 cases are linked to the northwest hospital outbreak, including 45 healthcare workers and nine patients. The state recorded six new cases on Monday, all in the northwest, taking the total to 150.

About 1200 healthcare staff have been ordered to quarantine for two weeks, along with their households, placing up to 5000 people in isolation.

Dr Murphy appeared on Tuesday before New Zealand's Epidemic Response Committee, a select committee set up to run in the place of parliament, which has been suspended under New Zealand's lockdown.

"We thought we were doing really well in the last week then we had a cluster of 49 cases in a hospital in Tasmania just over the weekend, most of them went to an illegal dinner party of medical workers," Dr Murphy told the committee via video link.

But the state's Premier, Peter Gutwein, said he wasn't aware of the dinner party link, saying it had been a social media rumour to this stage and -- to his knowledge -- hadn't been confirmed. He said he had asked police to investigate.

"I spoke to Brendan Murphy, a short while ago. To be frank, Brendan was commenting on a rumour," Gutwein said shortly after the video of Murphy's call was circulated in media.

"Our contact tracing has not identified a dinner party of health workers. However, I accept that this is a serious allegation, and it's something that needs to be followed up, and so we will retrace our steps, but, importantly, I've asked the Tasmania Police to investigate this matter, and that will be started today. We need to get on top of this."

Gutwein said he wanted to see if there was "any strength to the rumour".

"I am certain that there are many hard-working health professionals on the north-west coast who feel that their reputations are being maligned, people that have done the right thing, and we need to understand exactly what's occurred here," he said.

It comes as the federal government deploys Australian Medical Assistance Teams -- usually used for natural disasters-- and defence force medics to the northwest region to deliver services as hospital workers remain in isolation.

"Never before has a premier had to ask a community to do this," Gutwein said.

The state government is aiming to use the "clean" ADF medics to bring the emergency department back online in 72 hours, with the opening of other services to be staggered.

Patients have been transferred to the Mersey Community Hospital, at nearby Latrobe, which is being provided with extra personal protective equipment.

Virus testing will also be ramped up in the region.

Five elderly people have died from COVID-19 in Tasmania, four of them at the North West Regional Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing into how the virus spread, with more expected to be known in the next week.

In further tightened restrictions, childcare centres in the region are only allowed to accept children whose parents are at work in an essential capacity.

Fifty-seven people have recovered from the virus.