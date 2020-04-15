New Website Shows Aussies Which Local Businesses Are Still Open In Lockdown

If you're eager to support local businesses but don't know where to start, a new website just launched which will point you in the right direction.

'Still Open For Business' allows Australians to search a database of local businesses across the country who are still in operation during the coronavirus crisis.

Lockdowns have forced small businesses to be incredibly innovative in order to survive. Most have tweaked or reinvented their services so they can stay open.

For instance, many cafes and restaurants are offering take away services, while gyms and fitness studios are live streaming classes.

But they need Australians' help now more than ever if they're going to bounce back once the pandemic is over.

More than 400 businesses have already been listed on the Still Open For Business website, which aims to act as an up-to-date directory.

Creative agency MMR is the brains behind the launch.

“The idea was initiated when we started trying to find local businesses that were still open during the COVID crisis,” the company's managing director Rob Kennedy said.

"Like many others, work has slowed for us during lockdown and we thought ‘why not utilise our extra time to do some good?'"

He explained the team began research and adding businesses to its database and within just a few days they had more than 400 on board.

“Through this process we’ve learned that there are so many local businesses doing incredible things to transform their services during this time, but unfortunately it can be difficult for a small business to make people aware of their offerings," he confessed.

Kennedy said the intention is to provide a place Australians can go to in a time of need.

Not only does he believe it to be a useful tool for the general public, but also one which should inspire communities to support local businesses.

"Which is so important for the economy once we come out the other side," he said.

If businesses are keen to get involved they can create a listing themselves or opt to use a contact form on the website. The MMR team will then upload their details free of charge.

All kinds of businesses, from hairdressers to cafes, can be listed.

Featured image: Alka Polish Deli which is situated in the South Melbourne Market.