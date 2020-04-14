Giant 42 Tonne Fatberg Removed From Melbourne Sewer

A giant fatberg weighing 42 tonnes has been removed from a Melbourne sewer.

Yarra Valley Water shared an image of the horrendous build up of waste that took crews nine hours to dislodge.

According to the water company, the fatberg was made up of wet wipes, rags, tissues, paper towels and sanitary products.

“Flushing anything other than pee, poo and toilet paper can lead to these fatbergs (blockages) forming and damaging sewer pipes,” Yarra Valley Water said.

It advises that anything rubbish other than toilet paper should be put in the bin and not flushed down the toilet.

According to Yarra Valley Water, more than four tonnes of wet wipes are removed from its sewage system each fortnight.

The blockages, which equal more than 100 tonnes a year, can cost up to $1,000 a time to clear.

News READ MORE Fatbergs Are Taking Over Aussie Sewers, But What Are They? This unspeakable, abominable union is lurking in our sewers.

Rubbish other than toilet paper can cause damaged pipes and harm to the environment.

Yarra Valley Water also advises that fats and oils should not be washed down the sink, and should either be poured into a separate container or wiped way with a paper towel and thrown into a bin.

Household items such as cotton buds, nappies, condoms, sanitary products and their wrappers should be put into the rubbish bin.