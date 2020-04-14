Are You Eligible For the JobKeeper Payment?

The federal government has passed legislation for the JobKeeper Payment that it says will provide an "economic lifeline" for around six million workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know.

The JobKeeper Payment is a six-month wage subsidy that businesses can access from the government to continue paying their staff.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the $130 billion support package will help about six million workers, as the country's unemployment climbs from 5.1 percent to 10 percent -- the highest in decades -- amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

But the Treasury's estimates suggest that rate would have peaked at 15 per cent without the JobKeeper package.

Coronavirus READ MORE Aussie Workers Will Start Receiving JobKeeper Payments In May Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Australians who are eligible for fortnightly JobKeeper payments will start to see the money in May, as more than 700,000 workers are expected to lose their jobs before June.

Frydenberg said the package is providing "an economic lifeline to millions of Australians."

More than 800,000 Australian businesses have already registered for the subsidy, which will allow them to claim $1,500 per fortnight for each eligible worker from March 30 until September 27 this year.

Businesses must pass the full payment onto their staff.

This is a separate payment to the $1,100 fortnightly JobSeeker Payment which is designed for those who are out of work.

Coronavirus READ MORE With Millions Facing Unemployment, Are You Eligible For Centrelink? Close to two million Australians will suddenly become unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, with many navigating the welfare system for the first time. But are you eligible for Centrelink?

Employers -- Am I Eligible?

Businesses who are eligible for the payment include companies, partnerships, trusts and sole traders along with not-for-profits and registered charities.

At the time of applying, they must:

Have a turnover of less than $1 billion, which has or is likely to fall by 30 percent or more comparable to the relevant month or quarter the previous year;

Have a turnover of more than $1 billion, which has or is likely to fall by 50 percent or more comparable to the previous year.

Charities registered with the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission (ACNC) will be eligible if they estimate their turnover will fall by 15 percent or more measured against a comparable period.

The big banks, which are subject to the 'Major Bank Levy', are not eligible. Neither are public sector employees, including federal, state and territory governments and their agencies, along with local councils.

What About Eligible Employees?

Workers are eligible if they are currently employed or have been employed by their workplace (which is also eligible) at March 1, 2020. That includes staff who have been stood down or re-hired since then.

Full-time or part-time workers are eligible, along with casuals who have been on the books for at least 12 months. Long-term casual workers must not be a permanent employee of another employer -- you can only receive the payment from one employer.

Eligible workers must be aged over 16 years and an Australian citizen, or they must hold a permanent visa or a Special Category (Subclass 444) Visa.

Views READ MORE The Devil In The Detail Of The JobKeeper Package The A$130 billion payment will benefit six million of Australia’s 13 million employees through their employers.

Those workers, particularly casual employees, who are ineligible for the JobKeeper payment may be able to apply for other income support.

But it's important to note a person who receives the JobSeeker Payment (formerly Newstart) cannot also receive the JobKeeper Payment.

The government has advised those who are receiving income support, including JobSeeker, and have been notified by their employer they're eligible for JobKeeper should advise Services Australia of their change in circumstance.

They may also need to cancel their JobSeeker Payment through the MyGov website.

How Will It Work?

Employers will need to apply to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and provide information that shows their business has or will experience a downturn.

From there, eligible employers will be paid $1,500 per fortnight for each eligible employee.

Employees will receive, at a minimum, $1,500 per fortnight (before tax), though employers are able to top up the payment.

For example, if a worker typically receives more than that amount per fortnight (before tax), they will continue to receive their regular income and the payment will help their employer to subsidise all or part of that income.

On the other hand, if a worker typically earns less than $1,500 per fortnight (before tax) their employer must pay them the full amount, at a minimum. This means some long-term casuals or part-time workers could receive more than their regular wage.

Employers must continue to pay the superannuation guarantee on regular wages, but it will be up to them whether they pay super on any additional wage.

The subsidy is available from March 30, and the government says the first payments will be received by employers from the first week of May.

Payments will be made monthly in arrears by the ATO.