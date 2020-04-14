Australians With COVID-19 To Be Tracked By Government Via Mobile App

Australians who test positive to COVID-19 will soon be tracked by the federal government through a mobile application, sparking privacy concerns for digital watchdogs.

The app, which the Coalition government plans to roll out in two weeks, will track who COVID-19 positive people come into contact with.

The application will be adopted in hopes it could help trace people with the virus, resulting in social distancing slowly being wound back.

"We're actively looking at that as part of a measure that might be used to perhaps consider some relaxation of measures," Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Tuesday.

National READ MORE University Student Tracker App Sparks Outrage Students have blasted a NSW university's plan to use mobile data to track their attendance, labelling it a violation of privacy.

Singapore is already using the TraceTogether application to help measure the spread of the disease through people's phones.

The Chief Medical Officer said Australia had been given the code to develop its own software.

"We're very keen to use it and use it perhaps even more extensively than Singapore," Murphy said.

Despite its use being voluntary, the mobile application raises privacy concerns, with some worried it could be used for surveillance later on.

Digital Rights Watch chair Lizzie O’Shea says the mobile application raises a host of privacy concerns.

“Without robust transparency processes around what data is collected and how it will be used, and unimpeachable guarantees that the data will be used for one purpose only, people in Australia have every reason to be concerned about a location-tracking app from the government,” O’Shea said.

“No public trust means people will hesitate to install the app, and not-very-subtly coercing people by saying restrictions could ease if surveillance increases is an appalling way to start," she said.

Life READ MORE Now's The Time To Type 'Pew Pew' In A Text Message And Hit Send Technology. We've never been more grateful for it as we face months of self isolation.

"They certainly need to do better than suggesting that privacy implications will be examined by the Attorney-General. Everything about this needs to be transparent. The code must be independently audited. There needs to be a clear benchmark for when data will no longer be collected and the app deactivated."

TraceTogether works by using Bluetooth to detect other users nearby, storing encounters on the person's mobile.

The person then has to agree to share these records with authorities when asked to be part of a tracing investigation.

"Obviously there's a conversation to have with the community about the acceptability of it, but we think that idea, the TraceTogether app, is a really excellent one," Murphy said.

Coronavirus READ MORE NSW Announces New Same-Day Coronavirus Tests NSW residents will now be able to receive results for coronavirus on the same day they get tested, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

While Singapore has seen a 20 percent take-up of the app, the federal government is aiming for a 40 percent take-up for the application to be effective, according to The Guardian.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cautioned against celebrating early when it comes to Australia successfully flattening the curve.

"We need a greater degree of tracing capability for contacts, and that can happen much more quickly than it does now," Morrison said on Tuesday.

"We need a greater health capacity to be able to respond to these sort of outbreaks and respond very effectively."