Advertisement
News

Thousands More Aussies To Be Tested For Covid-19, As Testing Criteria Expands

AAP

2020-04-14T19:23:48+00:00

Australians are being warned restrictions to contain Covid-19 will be in place for many more weeks, as states expand their testing regimes to stop any spread of the virus in the wider community.

State and federal leaders will meet later this week to discuss when restrictions on travel and gatherings of people can be relaxed.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cautioned Australia is "not in that phase yet".

"We're many weeks away from being in a place like that," Morrison told Seven's Sunrise on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

READ MORE

Anyone With Any Coronavirus Symptoms Can Now Be Tested In Victoria

From Tuesday anyone with coronavirus symptoms can be tested in Victoria, meaning the southern state now has the widest testing criteria in the nation.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, meanwhile, said it's unrealistic to think international border restrictions will be lifted anytime soon.

Thousands more Australians will be checked for the coronavirus as various states and territories expand their testing regimes to ensure more people showing symptoms can be screened for the disease.

The spread of the virus has slowed and health authorities say the pandemic is moving into a containment phase.

They want to keep a close eye on possible community transmissions, where new diagnoses aren't linked to known cases or people who have brought the virus back from overseas.

Medical professional preparing Covid-19 tests for members of the public at the Bondi Beach drive-through testing centre. Image: AAP

Some 6400 Australians have so far caught COVID-19 and more than half of them have recovered.

The death toll climbed to 62 on Tuesday evening, following the death of a 91-year-old woman in northwest Tasmania.

A cluster of cases in the region has led to two hospitals being closed and some 5000 people put in quarantine.

covid-19 coronavirus

Related Content

Coronavirus

Victoria Announces 500 Police Officers To Work On Task Force For Coronavirus

3 min read

Coronavirus

Mum Devastated Her 11 Children Couldn't Attend Father’s Funeral

3 min read

Coronavirus

Supermarkets To Receive Stock 24/7 As Shelves Continue To Sit Empty From Panic Buying

1 min read