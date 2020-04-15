Worrying Spike In Booze Sales As Aussies Confess To Drinking To Deal With Pandemic Stress

Aussies have upped their alcohol consumption now that they are stuck at home -- and worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Data released on Thursday shows one in five Australians have purchased more alcohol than usual during the health crisis.

“Alcohol sales are up over the past month and while the alcohol industry wants you to believe that people aren’t actually drinking that alcohol, this [new] research reveals the truth,” Foundation of Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) CEO Caterina Giorgi said.

The national research by YouGov Galaxy was commissioned by the organisation.

The worrying statistics show that 33 percent of Aussies are now drinking daily, while 70 percent are drinking more than usual.

According to Giorgo, there is great concern about the harmful impacts of the increase in alcohol use.

“Increased drinking by people worried about COVID-19 might be good news for alcohol industry executives, but it’s certainly worrying news for our community’s health," she said.

It’s also a worrying trend for many Australians.

The research found that nearly a third of people who had purchased more alcohol than usual were concerned about their own drinking or the drinking of someone else in their household.

More than a quarter also said they were now using alcohol to cope with stress and anxiety.

Giorgo said it was time the government started taking action to ensure the harms from alcohol do not increase.

“We need to get ahead of this before it’s too late and this involves action from governments across the country to address the alcohol industry’s aggressive marketing practices, [and] place limits on late-night and rapid online alcohol product delivery,” she said.

“[Governments need to] boost funding for alcohol and other drug services and provide messages to the public on how to reduce the risks from drinking alcohol as part of their current public health campaigns.”