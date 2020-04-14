Premier Launches Special Inquiry Into Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Disaster

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is launching a special inquiry into why the Ruby Princess cruise ship was allowed to dock in Sydney Harbour despite hundreds of its passengers having symptoms of COVID-19.

Berejiklian will appoint leading barrister Bret Walker as Commissioner for the special probe, which she says will report back to the government in up to four months.

“It is important that answers are provided quickly for the people of NSW,” Berejiklian said.

“As I have said before, we will leave no stone unturned until we find out exactly what happened.”

Walker will have extraordinary powers to examine all matters involving the cruise ship, including its departure and arrival, and the actions of all federal and state agencies and parties involved.

Berejiklian said Walker may also wish to question officials as part of the inquiry.

“Discussions with the Police Commissioner and the State Coroner have made clear to me their expected investigation timelines, and I have decided that the quickest path to answers is through a powerful and independent inquiry,” she said.

Police and the State Coroner will continue their criminal investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said "there are many unanswered questions" about why the 2,700 passengers were allowed to leave the ship and then make their own way home, with some going on to catch planes or ride public transport.

The investigation will cover the actions of the port authority, ambulance, police, the NSW Health Department and Carnival Australia.

It will determine whether there was a breach of biosecurity laws or a violation of the state's borders legislation.

Fuller said police have secured "the black box" of communication under the Carnival cruise ship and questioned several crew members.

He said police will be providing that evidence to Walker to inform his special inquiry.

Six staff and four elderly residents at the Anglicare Newmarch House in Western Sydney have tested positive for coronavirus after an employee continued to show up to work, despite feeling unwell for six days.

It comes as NSW records 16 new cases and zero deaths to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

That brings the state's total cases to 2,796 and 26 deaths.

The national death toll is 61, with the country having 6,400 total cases of coronavirus.