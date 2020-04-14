Man Slammed For Trying To Return 150 Packs Of TP 'Because He Couldn't Sell Them On Ebay'

A supermarket boss has berated a man who tried to return 150 packs of toilet paper and 150 bottles of hand sanitiser as supermarkets continue to face shortages over coronavirus stockpiling.

The Adelaide supermarket director said he outright refused the man who requested a refund for the hundreds of litres of sanitiser and thousands of toilet paper rolls he bought to sell online.

"I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of sanitiser," Drakes supermarket director John-Paul Drake said in a YouTube video.

"That is the kind of person that is causing the problem in the country," he said.

The man had reportedly attempted to return the products because his eBay account had been disabled, Drake told 7News.

Coronavirus READ MORE Coronavirus Stockpiling Is 'Un-Australian' And Could Hurt The Poor, Expert Warns Filling your pantries with food over coronavirus fears is not just unnecessary but completely "un-Australian" and could leave vulnerable Aussies going without, an expert told 10 daily.

The hoarder had a team of 20 people who were tasked with buying products, according to Drake.

The supermarket boss said his store has experienced a flurry of hoarders in recent weeks.

Drake claimed shoppers have purchased eight months of toilet paper in four weeks and a year's supply of flour in just nine days.

"2020, the year of Glen 2020 or the year of toilet paper, the scenes that we've seen in supermarkets are absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Stockpiling has forced stores to impose limits of certain products such as hand sanitiser, pasta, toilet paper and detergent.

It has also seen Woolworths and Coles introduce a dedicated community hour for the elderly and those living with disabilities so they don't miss out on essential shopping items.

"The limit is so we can share whatever product comes in so everyone can get something. Everyone's in the same boat," Drake said.