Doctors Spend Their Wedding Day At Work During Coronavirus Pandemic

This Easter weekend was meant to be their wedding, but instead, these emergency doctors went to work.

Greta Geninson and Max Allin are currently based in Western Australia, working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, instead of getting married in front of family and friends, they spent their special day in the emergency department at Geraldton Regional Hospital.

The couple posted a photo on their Instagram travel account showing them wearing scrubs and each holding a sign.

"We should be getting married today, but instead... we went to work for you. Stay at home for us," the signs read.

Allin and Geninson are among the myriad couples who have recently been forced to cancel or postpone their wedding plans due to border restrictions and social distancing rules.

But this isn't the first time the wedding has been put on hold.

Allin told The Sydney Morning Herald their original wedding venue had burnt down in the bushfires which plagued much of Australia earlier this year.

The couple heard the news while visiting Allin's family in the UK over Christmas.

"We booked it before we got engaged, that is how much we liked it," he said. "I think after our first day back in Geraldton we got the news the venue had burnt down."

Dr John Nik Ding READ MORE On Behalf Of Doctors Fighting The Virus, I'm Begging You To Stay Home I am completing what is possibly my last list at a suburban private hospital, where I perform a mixture of urgent and elective procedures as a gastroenterologist.

After finding another venue in Berry, their plans were again put on hold.

"Max's whole family lives [in the UK] and my brother's from the UK as well, so we were like if our families can't be there, there is no point," Geninson told the outlet, adding many of their friends are also doctors.

"It felt like a bit of a joke, to be honest."

But not all was lost this Easter weekend. Allin and Geninson's colleagues still threw a celebration for the couple, dressing them in butchers paper and garbage bags.

"When you can't get married, but you work with incredible people and they dress you in butchers paper and a garbage bag to make you feel like the most beautiful couple!" they wrote on Instagram.

Geninson and Allin are reportedly hoping to finally tie the knot in September.