'Rowdy' Overseas Travellers Had Alcohol Limited During Hotel Quarantine Due To Misbehaviour

Hotels have been forced to cut back on the alcohol served to 'rowdy' travellers undergoing quarantine after an increase in bad behaviour.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said while most people have behaved well, an alcohol limit has been enforced to deal with those acting out.

"Early in the piece we had a few individuals that were behaving badly and much of that was linked back to alcohol consumption in my opinion," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"I understand the complications of quarantine. We have improved the food service, we've improved welfare and the health outcomes... I think most people understand this is a difficult situation."

Across the country, Fuller said there's been a decrease in alcohol-fuelled violence and domestic disputes.

However, Australia has seen a spike in alcohol sales in recent weeks, as well as increasing pressure on mental health and support services during the pandemic.

Lifeline has reported one in four calls to the helpline are now related to COVID-19.

Calls to the Men’s Referral Service by those who have perpetrated violence or fear they may do so have also surged to almost 25 percent, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Meanwhile, more than 100 more international visitors are expected to arrive at Sydney Airport on Tuesday, Fuller said.

Australians flying in from Peru are expected to touch down in Brisbane on Tuesday.

A flight from India arrived in Melbourne and another from Cambodia landed in Sydney on Monday.

Qantas is also due to mount rescue flights from Argentina and South Africa.

All travellers returning from overseas will all undergo two weeks of quarantine in hotels.

More than 280,000 Australians have returned home in recent weeks, with about 6,200 of them disembarking from 45 cruise ships around the world.

With AAP

