People Are Dressing As Ghosts To Spook Those Flouting Coronavirus Restrictions

Indonesians are wrapping themselves in bedsheets and donning white facial powder in a bid to spook those caught breaking the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

The Indonesian village of Kepuh in Java has been deploying patrols of 'ghosts' to haunt unsuspecting passersby since earlier this month.

The deeply superstitious country is using the unconventional method to slow the spread of COVID-19 and scare residents into following social distancing rules.

The ghosts are known as "pocong" and are linked to Indonesian lore where they are seen as trapped souls of the dead, according to Reuters.

“Residents still lack awareness about how to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease,” village head Priyadi told Reuters.

“They want to live like normal so it is very difficult for them to follow the instruction to stay at home,” he said.

It comes as the country reports 4,557 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 399 as of Tuesday morning.

Despite their presence being used to encourage people to stay at home, the ghosts first inspired curiosity from locals, who came out to spot them.

However, the ghostly figures are now having more success after using 'surprise' tactics, jumping out at villagers when they least expect it.

"Since the pocong appeared, parents and children have not left their homes," resident Karno Supadmo told the news agency.

"And people will not gather or stay on the streets after evening prayers."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has not implemented a lockdown but declared a public emergency on March 31.

