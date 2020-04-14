'For Life, Not Just Lockdown': Experts Warn Of Mass Surrender Of New Pets After Restrictions Lifted

Pet adoptions have climbed during the coronavirus pandemic but the RSPCA is warning adoptees pets are for life, not just lockdown.

Experts are concerned there may be a spike in the number of "surrenders' post-pandemic after the novelty of owning a new pet wears off and people return to work.

Adoptions in NSW are up by 30 percent, according to RSPCA spokesman Kieran Watson.

And it is believed the team has helped rehomed 500 animals during the last two weeks in NSW alone.

"They're (adoptions) higher than they've ever been and we haven't seen a spike in surrenders just yet, but we might in the months after this ends," Watson said.

"We can't guarantee it won't happen in the future."

Surrenders are down year on year, with those abandoning their pets mainly doing so due to financial hardship, which Watson believes can be associated to bushfires earlier in the year.

During week 13 of 2020, RSPCA NSW only saw 68 surrenders, compared to 168 in 2019. That figure has been consistently down on last year for the last five weeks.

While he and his colleagues are encouraging people to adopt a pet given Australians likely have more time to spend with their furry friends, he is urging them to remember pets are often lifelong friends.

"Animals, whether they be a dog or a bird, are long term commitments and can live for more than 10 years," Watson explained.

"Don't just get a pet for entertainment during isolation. They make wonderful family members."

When asked about how to help new pets cope with the transition from having their owners home all the time to when they return to work after the pandemic, he said it is essential they use this time to set boundaries.

"Pets will be under the assumption their owners are home all the time so when they go back to work it can be really confusing for them," he said.

"We're seeing a lot of videos online of cats and dogs freaking out that their owners are home all day.

"If you're welcoming a new animal owners need to set their intention and boundaries. Spend as much time with them as you can but make sure you have breaks and time alone in between so you set their expectations early."

He said it is also essential Australians give their pets time to explore alone so they can learn simple tasks like where to find food and water.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the RSPCA has stopped its walk-in service and has moved its adoption system online.

These means wannabe pet owners browse online, find their animal they are interested in and fill out an application form.

The RSPCA will then ask the person questions about their living arrangements and intentions to determine whether they are the right fit for the pet.

"For instance if you're looking to adopt a Great Dane but live in a studio apartment that won't necessarily be a good fit but we will work with you to find the right pet."