NSW Announces New Same-Day Coronavirus Tests

NSW residents will now be able to receive results for coronavirus on the same day they get tested, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

The new announcement means if someone tests negative for COVID-19, they will now receive a text message with the result on the same day.

In two weeks test results will also be live through the NSW Service mobile application, NSW Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.

This represents a significant shift in testing as currently there is a one-week waiting time to receive results for negative tests.

“We are able to test 5,000 patients per day, and while testing for COVID-19 only takes 6 to 8 hours from arrival of the sample at one of our specialist labs, the sheer volume has meant we haven’t been able to get results to patients quickly,” Berejiklian said.

“Using our new statewide SMS notification solution, patients who register will receive an automated SMS test result within six hours of the completion of the laboratory test.”

The service is only available to patients who are tested at a NSW public hospital or Fever Clinic.

It is not available for patients tested by private pathology providers, however they can still access their result through their GP and in some instances My Health Record.

Patients who test positive for the virus will still have their results reported immediately to their referring doctor and public health unit.

It comes as NSW announces seven new cases and zero deaths to coronavirus overnight, bringing the state's total cases to 2,780.

NSW's death toll was brought to 26 on Monday after two passengers on the Ruby Princess cruise ship died.

Australia has reported 61 deaths to COVID-19.

Health officer Dr Kerry Chant repeated urgent calls for residents in parts of NSW to get tested for coronavirus if they show mild symptoms.

"The areas we would like to focus on for this week are Penrith, inner west, Liverpool, Randwick, Waverley, Woolahra, Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead, Ryde, Manning and Lake Macquarie," Chant said.

"That's because in those areas we have diagnosed identified cases of COVID-19 where there aren't clear links to clusters and so we want to assure ourselves there is not broader community transmission occurring in those areas," she added.

Berejiklian said the government is concerned about people passing the disease onto others as they do not know they have it.

"It's so important to assume everyone you're coming into contact with have the disease and that you have it yourself... That's why social distancing is so critical," she said.

Her comments come after a Sydney aged-care worker who tested positive for coronavirus continued to show up to work, despite being unwell for six days.

