Scott Morrison Answers Kids' Questions About Coronavirus

The Prime Minster appeared on the ABC’s Behind The News to help kids understand the severity of coronavirus — as well as giving insight on how his own family is dealing with self-isolation.

Scott Morrison appeared on the kids' show on Monday night, offering advice to children around the country who are having to do their schooling at home.

The PM stressed he was concerned about the education of kids across the country during the pandemic, telling 13-year-old Anastasia from Adelaide that he hopes the virus “does not cost” her her education.

“It’s one of the questions I ask my own daughters each night after a long day, and I’ll ask them ‘how was school today’, and they’re doing schooling the same way,” he said.

“Be there for those lessons online, make sure you’re doing the work, ask the questions of the teachers when you’re online.

“Do it the same way as you would at school.”

Morrison also revealed how his family is passing the time while in self-isolation — including watching the Star War movies with one of his daughters.

“We try to do as much as we can to keep our house as fun as it can be and spend time that we have together and really appreciate that,” he said.

“They’re [his daughters] are doing jigsaw puzzles and they’re doing things online and doing their school there.”

Morrison also tackled the serious ramifications of the virus, including the reasons for social distancing measures, the possible fatal outcome of the virus and the effect it is having on the economy and jobs.

The PM was also frank with his younger audience, telling them he does not know when current restrictions will be lifted or when a vaccine will be available.

“Normally to try and find a cure it can take around about a year and a half,” he said.

“But we’re hoping that with everyone working on this so hard and with governments like ours… putting a lot of money into finding a cure, we hope to find one soon.”