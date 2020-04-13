Urgent Warning For Sydneysiders With 'Very Mild' Symptoms Of Coronavirus To Get Tested

Sydneysiders showing even mild symptoms of COVID-19 are being urged to undergo testing as the state reports an increase in cases where the source of transmission is unknown.

NSW Health says it hopes to see a ramping up in testing in parts of Western Sydney, including in Blacktown, Cumberland, Westmead and Liverpool.

Residents in Ryde, Waverley, Woollahra, Randwick, Manning and Lake Macquarie in Newcastle are also being urged to get tested if they present with symptoms.

"The main message from me today is that yesterday we met with staff from all of the local health districts and we identified some new areas where we want to make sure that there is a large amount of testing happening," Dr Christine Selvey said on Monday.

Politics READ MORE NSW To Firm Up Ban On Evictions With $440 Million Rental Relief Package The NSW government will introduce a multi-million dollar rental relief package that forbids tenants who are experiencing financial hardship brought on by coronavirus from being evicted for six months.

"These are areas where there have been few cases with people where we are unable to find out where they got their infection from and some other areas where we are concerned that if the spread of the virus was occurring, we would certainly want to know about that everywhere."

We are asking that everyone in these areas, if they have even very mild symptoms, to present to their GP or to one of the COVID-19 clinics or to a hospital and seek testing.

It comes as NSW records six more cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Two passengers of the Ruby Princess cruise ship, a man and woman in their 70s, died overnight.

The state's total death toll is now 26.

NSW has undertaken up to 144,380 tests for coronavirus, Selvey said.

The Acting Health Officer hit back at those who say all passengers of the Ruby Princess cruise ship should be tested.

"That is not a good strategy for a couple of reasons. First of all, it won't change the way that anyone is being managed on the ship or the way the outbreak has been managed on the ship," she said.

Coronavirus READ MORE NSW Police Launch Criminal Investigation Into Ruby Princess Cruise Ship Docking A criminal investigation will be launched into how the cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark the Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbour, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said on Sunday.

"Secondly, testing everybody doesn't identify everybody who might be infected. That is because soon after infection, the tests are negative during the incubation period from when someone gets the virus to when they will develop symptoms," she added.

"They will only test positive at the time of symptoms or just before it."

A criminal investigation into why the cruise ship was allowed to dock in Sydney Harbour is currently underway.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller previously said close to 200 passengers had shown symptoms of coronavirus.