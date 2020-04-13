Anyone With Any Coronavirus Symptoms Can Now Be Tested In Victoria

From Tuesday anyone with coronavirus symptoms can be tested in Victoria, meaning the southern state now has the widest testing criteria in the nation.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the news, telling reporters on Tuesday: "We will ensure anybody who has the relevant symptoms -- that is a fever or acute respiratory symptoms -- will be able to be tested for COVID-19."

Testing will now be available at any of the 40 public screening clinics and also pop-up GP clinics across Victoria.

"Some GPs, of course, are also testing for COVID-19 so this will not just be limited to those dedicated screening clinics, but if your GP does test for COVID-19, I would suggest you check with them by calling ahead," Mikakos said.

She explained people will be eligible for testing if they present with any of the common systems of COVID-19 such as a fever, dry cough, sore throat and other respiratory problems.

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said this would allow health workers to uncover cases which may be out there and are yet to be detected, but he doesn't believe this will generate a spike in numbers.

Mikakos also warned Australians not to become complacent, and to avoid going outdoors even if shops remain open.

"Do not become complacent now that Easter is over," she said.

As part of today's announcement Mikakos also revealed the recruitment of 120 paramedics will be brought forward to May and June rather than waiting for the new financial year.

The aim is that these new recruits will help ensure every aspect of the state's health system is as prepared as it possibly can be.

"[This means] there will be more paramedics on the road, of course, but also as part of the secondary triage service, that means that people calling through, the phone service, if there are less urgent matters, they can also get the health advice that they need," Mikakos said.

"I'd rather be accused of being over-prepared than under-prepared."

Victoria also has an adult retrieval service which transports critically ill patients from regional communities to hospitals in Melbourne which will be expanded to be a 24-hour service during the next six months for the very first time.

There are now 1291 confirmed cases in Victoria, an increase of 10 since Easter Monday. The total number of deaths in the state remains at 14.

More to come.