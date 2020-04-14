Vulnerable Workers Bombarded By Perverts While Looking For Jobs

Dozens of women who have posted ads looking for work on Gumtree say they have been flooded with sexual harassment instead of job offers – and some have been brought to tears by disturbing phone calls asking for sex.

Svea Martin said she is still being bombarded with lewd sexual offers two months after deleting her job advertisement that she posted while looking for waitressing work.

The German backpacker told 10 daily she's considering changing her number and has been brought to tears by phone calls asking for sex.

In several messages seen by 10 daily, the 19-year-old is propositioned to send naked photos for $1,000 and be paid $200 to have sex for 30 minutes.

In one text, a man asks if she'd like to earn up to $3,000 working on private boat parties.

In another message, she's called a "cutie" by a Sydney-based man who then asks her to give him a massage for $400.

"One guy called and asked if I'd be willing to work with horses. I said 'yeah, I've got some experience'. He then said 'I've got so many inches and want you to ride me like a horse'. I hung up the phone crying," Martin said.

The backpacker's original job ad explained that she was looking for work in Sydney and has plenty of experience in hospitality.

She says she's "hardworking, reliable, fast learning and punctual" and always has a smile on her face.

The ad also clearly states: "PLEASE only serious job offers. I am NOT interested in anything sexual."

U.K. backpackers Mollie Smee and Caitlin Fraser have just $200 each to their names and are desperately looking for work after losing their jobs in hospitality due to COVID-19.

Smee told 10 daily she's been tirelessly applying for jobs and sent more than 80 applications in a single day as the friends attempt to extend their visas -- which expire in November.

The women are on their second working holiday visas and have already completed their 88 days of farmwork. But with little job prospects in sight, they have decided to ride out the pandemic by picking fruit.

Within just a couple of hours of posting an ad on Gumtree, Smee said she was called by a farmer who asked her if she could host a small barbeque wearing a short skirt.

Smee said she and her friend also received an email from a nudist farm offering them accommodation and $42 an hour before asking the pair to send a photo.

"We are really worried now. Our money is running low and it's just constant stress to find jobs. The government is telling us there are loads of jobs on farms out there but they either don't reply or they're fake," Smee said.

Some girls would go, which is the scary thing. You either go for work or don't eat. That's how bad it is for backpackers at the moment.

Despite paying taxes, those on working holiday visas are not eligible for welfare and have been told by the government to return home if they are unable to find employment or support themselves.

Fraser said the pair can't fly back to London because they'd have to self-isolate for two weeks without income and have nowhere to go.

"We can't pay for the flight. We're going to be homeless soon at this rate," she said.

I'm at the point now where I'd probably take a job for half the minimum wage and if I went to a farm and there was a creepy farmer I'd probably put up with it.

Rapid unemployment coupled with a lack of government support for foreign workers is a "petri dish for disaster," says global migrant expert Professor Anna Boucher.

Boucher said the pressure of securing 88 days of farmwork may mean those on working holidays endure unsafe conditions.

"You've got a situation already where a lot of them are young and here for a short period of time and are tolerating the conditions. Some will be aware of our workplace laws, others won't," Boucher told 10 daily.

"I think there's an argument that [backpackers] are even less likely to report sexual harassment if they're at risk of deportation and don't have a social network to support them," she said.

There are certain visas where their vulnerability is built into the visa. If someone is desperate for their second year they might do anything to sign off on their 88 days.

Amy Vicars is from the U.K., she claimed that while her boyfriend has gotten plenty of work from posting on Gumtree, every time she posts an ad she is sexually harassed.

"I just get replies from men asking for pics, modelling or massages. I had an offer for a topless cleaner too," she told 10 daily.

Her job ad notes that she's looking for work in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast and that she has a psychology degree. She said she's also competent at IT, writing and analysing data and research.

In one message, Vicars said she was offered $800 a week for discreet video chats with a man working in a mine site in the Northern Territory.

"You help me, I will help you," the message reads.

The 24-year-old said she's still looking for work despite posting several ads after being stood down from her job in hospitality.

"I felt disheartened, annoyed. Like because I'm a girl I'm not useful for anything else other than to fulfil sexual desires of men," Vicars said.

About 25 female backpackers have reached out to 10 daily with stories of sexual harassment after posting advertisements looking for work.

To investigate, a journalist at 10 daily created a job advertisement claiming to be a backpacker seeking work.

In less than 24 hours of creating the ad, she received dozens of offers of a sexual nature.

Most messages began by asking if she was looking for work but quickly turned to inquires about if she was single and "would be willing to do anything" for cash.

One user said he was a "lonely" single father and wanted to pay for intimacy.

Another man offered cash if she allowed him to "go down" on her. Other offers included dating and sex work, requests for massages, underwear cleaning jobs and modelling gigs.

Gumtree Australia told 10 daily “the safety of users and their positive experience on Gumtree" is its main priority.

"Our policy guidelines around this behaviour on the site is very clear, we do not tolerate adverts or postings related to escort or adult industry work and if any users are receiving solicitations of that nature we encourage them to report the offending users or posts immediately," a spokesperson said.

The site spokesperson said it encourages anyone who sees anything "suspicious or concerning" to report the ad.

"While the majority of people seeking work opportunities through the site have a successful experience, we sometimes receive reports of people doing the wrong thing and targeting users.

"To protect themselves, we recommend job seekers always do their due diligence, such as checking contact numbers and websites independently and making sure all advertised work is authorised and within the confines of the law."

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au