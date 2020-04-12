Passengers On Coronavirus-Riddled Antarctic Cruise Land In Australia

Australians and New Zealanders who were stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay for more than two weeks have touched down in Melbourne.

An evacuation flight from the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo landed at Melbourne Airport on Sunday morning.

About 112 Australian and New Zealand passengers from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship were on board.

"We are thrilled to have brought our Australian and New Zealand passengers back onto home soil and we thank them for their patience as we navigated this challenging situation," a spokesman for cruise ship operator Aurora Expeditions said on Sunday.

The Greg Mortimer ship had been stranded in Uruguay after leaving Argentina on March 15 for a 16-day trip to Antarctica.

Last week, Aurora Expeditions said 128 of the 217 people on board the vessel had tested positive for coronavirus.

Another six people were evacuated from the ship to be treated in Montevideo.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer said about 70 percent of passengers on board the flight to Melbourne have COVID-19, but only one person went to hospital.

Coronavirus READ MORE Nearly 130, Including Australians, On Antarctic Cruise Ship Have Coronavirus The Australian operator of an Antarctica cruise ship says 128 of the 217 passengers on the Greg Mortimer -- many of them Australian -- have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Aurora spokesperson said two passengers remain in hospital in Uruguay where they are receiving "the very best of care."

“Whilst our Australian passengers brought home are now in the care of Victorian Health, and our Kiwis are in the care of the New Zealand government, we will continue to support them and their families in the weeks and months to come," the spokesperson said.

The passengers were repatriated to Australia through what the Uruguayan government called a "humanitarian corridor" with strict biosecurity measures.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne thanked the Uruguayan government along with Australian border officials, the Australian embassy in Argentina and Aurora for helping the travellers to get home.

The Australian passengers have been transferred to hotels for 14 days of quarantine, while the group of New Zealand passengers were put on a charter flight home.

With AAP.