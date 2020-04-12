Two Hospitals In Tasmania Forced To Shut Due To Internal Coronavirus Outbreak

North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie have been forced to close with the state government saying it's the best chance it has of "crushing this virus at its source".

All staff and members of their households will go into quarantine for two weeks, Tasmania's Premier Peter Gutwein said while providing the state with a Covid-19 update on Sunday afternoon.

His address comes after at least 35 healthcare workers at the two hospitals have tested positive for the virus.

"I want to say I am sorry we need to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this, we need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps," he told reporters.

The temporary closure, of both sites from Monday at 7am, will allow for a deep clean of both hospitals to contain the spread of the virus.

More than 1000 hospital staff and family, plus household members, will be impacted by the 14 day quarantine measures.

But shutting down a hospital is still an unprecedented move during the coronavirus pandemic within Australia.

"It's important we take steps to get on top of this, to protect not only the people that live on the north-west coast and their families, but we take the steps necessary to protect the rest of Tasmania as well," he said.

The state's death toll stands at five, there are 133 cases in Tasmania and almost half are to the north-west coast.

Patients will either be discharged or moved to different hospitals.

"Other arrangements are being made, including treatment plans for individual patients of the cancer services, cancer leads have met this morning, reviewed all the cases, and patients will be contacted to ensure that their care can continue in the most appropriate manner," the state's health minister Sarah Courtney explained.

Antenatal and post-natal care will be provided to a range of linkages and private ultrasound services as well as telehealth and GP based services.

"Maternity arrangements for women will be organised for each of these women on an individual basis, and we know that particularly for expectant mothers, they will have concern, and this is a high priority of the government," she said.

The premier also revealed plans to tighten the restrictions on retailers in the area, with new measures coming into force from midnight on Sunday.

This means all businesses which aren't listed below, must close:

medical services providers

pharmacies

supermarkets

laundromats

businesses providing food

takeaway businesses

bakeries,

service stations,

bottle shops

banks

veterinary services

newsagents

The government plans to "progressively restart services" during the next fortnight.

It is aiming to re-open the emergency department within 72 hours with after it has been cleaned and provided it can find staff from other locations. The next priorities are maternity, cancer, ICU and paediatric wards.

"This is a very difficult decision we have made but it is the right decision," Courtney said.

Locals who are unsure of how this may impact them are urged to contact the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or 000 if there is a medical emergency.

