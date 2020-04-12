Family Narrowly Escapes As House 'Explodes' In Flames, Collapses With Seven Inside

A family of seven has narrowly averted tragedy, escaping their home after it exploded into flames in Sydney's Inner West.

Emergency services arrived at Fifth Street in Ashbury on Sunday morning, finding the home partially collapsed.

Seven people, aged between eight and 73, were inside their home when it suddenly burst into flames at around 7am.

Five managed to escape the home but two older people were trapped under the collapsed structure and had to be carried out by police.

The father, aged 38, and two children, aged eight and 12, sustained minor burns.

They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and have been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined.

NSW police said fire fighters remain at the site and are being assisted by technicians from energy authorities.

An exclusion zone is in place as a precaution while emergency agencies manage the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.