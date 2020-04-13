Aussies Fined More Than $1.6 Million For Flouting Health Orders Over Easter

Australians have been slammed with more than $1.63 million in fines for violating public health orders over the Easter weekend.

Queensland

Queensland residents were issued nearly 500 fines, totalling $661,664.

More than 496 infringement notices of $1,334 were handed out to those failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions over Easter weekend.

Less than 10 percent of those fines were issued to people breaching quarantine, according to Queensland Police.

Coronavirus READ MORE Hundreds Of Quarantined Travellers Stranded In WA After Airlines Shut Down The Western Australian government may underwrite flights to get people stranded due to COVID-19 back home and residents back into the state.

Police issued a fine to a man who took his helicopter for a joy ride twice over Moreton Island.

The state's total coronavirus fines number 754 since restrictions were brought in.

Victoria

Victoria Police handed out around $715,316 worth of fines to those flouting COVID-19 restrictions between Friday and Sunday.

Officers conducted more than 2,500 spot checks at homes and businesses over Easter weekend, issuing around 433 on-the-spot fines of $1,652.

Some of those fines were handed out to nine people playing rugby and another seven people playing soccer at two separate local ovals.

Another nine people were hit with fines for gathering at a rented apartment in South Bank on Saturday night.

As part of the state's Operation Sentinel, Victoria Police have completed 20,426 spot checks since March 21.

NSW

NSW Police issued more than $219,000 in fines to those violating the Public Health Act from Friday to Sunday.

This figure does not include the $5,000 fines which apply to those spitting at essential workers like police and ambulance officers.

Crime READ MORE Woman To Be Fined $5000 For Allegedly Spitting On Paramedic, Day After NSW Increased Penalities A woman who allegedly mooned the Newcastle light rail and spat at a paramedic is one of the latest to face fines in NSW for breaching Covid-19 orders.

One of these $5,000 fines was issued to a 47-year-old woman who spat at a female paramedic twice after being spotted mooning a light rail in Newcastle on Saturday night.

Officers handed out 219 coronavirus related Penalty Infringement Notices, with figures to be updated on Monday afternoon.

Tasmania

Tasmanian police have charged 29 people with breaching coronavirus restrictions over Easter weekend.

Police told 10 daily the fine is determined by the court, but on-the-spot fines of between $750 and $1,000 are standard across the state.

Police Commissioner Darren Hine said people could face fines of more than $16,000 for breaching COVID-19 laws.

South Australia

Over Easter Weekend, South Australian police issued 10 expiation notices of up to $1,000 each, as well as five cautions to those flouting the new rules.

This takes the state's total coronavirus fines from Friday to Sunday to around $10,000.

ACT

As of Monday morning, ACT Policing has issued no fines for breaches of COVID-19 directions.

The ACT Police Media Unit told 10 daily the capital's strategy for enforcing COVID-19 directions is "focused on education before warnings and fines".

Coronavirus READ MORE Push-Ups, Fines, Public Whippings: How The World Is Policing Coronavirus Isolation Measures WARNING: Distressing content.

However they said ACT police "will respond to significant COVID-19 related incidents".

10 daily has contacted WA Police and NT Police for comment.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au