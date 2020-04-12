Scott Morrison Opens Up About The Simple Gesture Which Helps Him Do His Job Each Day

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting him and his family during a podcast hosted by children.

Morrison was interviewed by kids aged between eight and 12 years old on Squiz Kids -- a daily podcast which today provided an avenue for children to ask the prime minister questions about current events.

A variety of questions were put to Morrison, including queries on how farmers can cope with heartache caused by the ongoing drought and coronavirus, to why families can't go on holiday over Easter and whether kids can hug their grandma.

Politics READ MORE Scott Morrison Records Highest Approval Rating For National Leader In More Than A Decade Scott Morrison has recorded the highest approval rating for a national leader in more than a decade as he steers a path through the coronavirus pandemic, according to Newspoll.

Max, who lives on a farm just outside Wagga Wagga, expressed his concern about his parents' financial struggle and asked what the PM was doing to help.

Morrison explained things are looking a little brighter for farmers, given recent rain, and that the deputy prime minister Michael McCormack lives in Wagga Wagga and has been working closely with him to help farmers and family get through the drought.

Eva, 10, from Townsville, prodded the nation's leader about the production of a coronavirus vaccine which Morrison said is at least 12 to 18 months away while Archie asked when he can go camping again after missing out due to Covid-19 restrictions over Easter.

Coronavirus READ MORE What You Basically Can And Can't Do This Easter Weekend Easter will look very different this year, with most of our usual holiday plans cancelled due to coronavirus rules -- so here's everything you need to know.

However, it was eight-year-old Claudia, from Coorparoo, who offered an absolute tear-jerker.

"How long until I can hug my granny? I don't want her to get sick?" she asked.

To which Morrison explained he had a close relationship with his grandmother and "really feels" for the young girl.

"It must be really hard. I really had a wonderful relationship with my grandmother when I was a kid and I know how hard that must feel for you... you're not living in the same place," he said.

"Hopefully you're getting to talk to her, you can do that on Skype or something like that, or FaceTime if you can."

The final series of questions went to Harriet in Petersham who asked whether he liked being called 'ScoMo', how hard is it to be prime minister and how does this affect his family?

"I'm doing okay, and I'm quite happy to be called ScoMo," the prime minister replied, noting how kind it was that she asked if he was okay.

He explained he has a lovely family and two young girls of a similar age to the kids on the podcast.

"We're all together as a family at this time and that helps us get through all of this, and when I get a hug from my daughters at night or in the morning, that helps me do my job every day," he said.

With AAP.