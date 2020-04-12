State Of Emergency Extended Another Four Weeks In Victoria

Victoria has extended its state of emergency for at least four more weeks, and it may be lengthened further, as the state battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The state of emergency will now be in place until midnight on May 11 and could be extended beyond that, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday.

Under a state of emergency, police can detain people, restrict movement or restrict entry to premises on the basis of reducing risk to public health.

Andrews said the month-long extension will ensure the government can continue its strict enforcement of social distancing and isolation measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Those powers... mean that authorities can enforce and make sure that our strategies in place right across the state," Andrews said.

"A strategy I remind everyone is working, and that is why I am deeply grateful to every Victorian doing the right thing. I am very impressed to think so many people are heeding the warnings and following the advice on staying home and protecting the health system, and ultimately saving lives."

Andrews said the measures were "unprecedented" but would "deal with a crisis" that none of us have confronted in our lifetime.

He tweeted now is "not the time to become complacent".

Under the extraordinary measures, police can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1,652 for individuals and $9,913 for businesses.

Those who fail to comply could be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

In the past 24 hours, police have conducted 19,303 checks and issued 92 fines to those violating coronavirus laws. Around 900 fines have been issued in total.

Over the weekend, police fined nine people who were playing rugby at Wyndham Vale reserve, as well as seven people playing soccer at Mill Park oval.

Police also fined nine people for gathering at a rented apartment in Southbank.

In the Sunday morning update, Victoria also announced a $59.7 million package to support mental health practitioners and organisations such as Beyond Blue and Lifeline.

Lifeline has reported a 35 percent increase in the number of calls it's received during the pandemic, with one in four calls being related to COVID-19.

It comes as a man died while being quarantined in a Melbourne hotel, and a plane carrying more than 100 stranded cruise ship passengers infected with COVID-19 landed in the city.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time," a health department spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

"The coroner will be investigating the incident and as such we are unable to comment further."

It is unknown if the person had tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, a flight from Uruguay, carrying 112 passengers from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship, touched down at Tullamarine airport.

Uruguay's Foreign Minister Ernesto Talvi said two Australian passengers could not be transported home as they were in intensive care at a hospital.

The ship had been stranded in the South American nation for more than two weeks, after leaving Argentina on March 15 for a 16-day return trip to Antarctica.

The group are among 1,200 Australian nationals being flown home from overseas to land at Tullamarine this weekend, with flights from India and Peru touching down on Friday and Saturday.

All incoming passengers will be shuttled off to hotels to start 14 days of quarantine.

Meanwhile, the first group of quarantined travellers were released on Sunday morning after their mandatory two-week quarantine ended.

Victoria recorded three new cases of COVID-19 overnight, with its total cases standing at 1,268 and its death toll 14.

With AAP

