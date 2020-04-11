Man Denies Spitting On Police As Lawyers Demand Body-Cam Footage

Abanoub Samaan appeared in Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday after allegedly spitting at police while referring to COVID-19 in a south-west Sydney car park the day before.

Officers from Liverpool Police's Proactive Crime Team said they were patrolling on Friday afternoon and noticed a man and woman seated in a vehicle in a car park in Ashcroft.

The man in the driver's seat, Abanoub Samaan, was issued a warning and a direction to move on after speaking with police.

The 24-year-old allegedly became aggressive towards the officers, verbally abusing and threatening them while driving through the car park.

Police approached the vehicle and arrested him, before he allegedly spat at a male sergeant and made a comment regarding the coronavirus.

The court heard Samaan allegedly yelled to police, "Have some corona, you dog".

He has been charged with not comply noticed direction (COVID-19), fail to comply requirement public health order (COVID-19), intimidate police officer in execution of duty, assault officer in execution of duty, and has been issued a $5000 fine under the Public Health Act.

Samaan's defence team said they would be seeking police body-cam footage from Friday's incident as he denies all charges.

It has since been confirmed he does not have COVID-19.

The woman was arrested and charged with contravene AVO (domestic). She was granted conditional bail to appear before court on April 21.

In a separate incident, a man was arrested in the Port Stephens area on Friday evening after allegedly spitting at police during a domestic violence incident.

Two men -- Daniel Farley, 36 and Ronald Farley, 62 -- spoke to police, before Daniel was arrested.

Daniel Farley allegedly punched a male senior constable in the head as officers attempted to get him into the police vehicle.

During the incident, Ronald Farley approached the officers and after being moved away, he allegedly pushed, hit and spat at a female constable in the chest, before he was also arrested.

Ronald Farley has been charged with assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm (x2), resist officer in execution of duty (x2), and issued a $5000 fine under the Public Health Act.

Daniel Farley was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm (x2), and resist officer in execution of duty (x2).

They were both refused bail to appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

"Spitting or coughing at public officials is disgusting, it is against the law. It is disgusting at any time, but particularly during COVID," NSW Assistant Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

"As (NSW) health minister, I just want to say again, please don't behave poorly. Please don't do anything stupid. This virus is extremely dangerous," added Brad Hazzard.

"So even one or two or three people doing this is completely unacceptable and I just ask those people, to even contemplate those issues, to rethink it," Hazzard said.

