More Than 30K Retired Health Workers Still Set To Return To Front Lines Of Pandemic Response

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said tens of thousands of health practitioners choosing to come back to work after retiring may be "valuable" to the frontline response in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) announced it would set up a new pandemic 'sub-register' that would fast-track previously registered practitioners back into the workforce.

Since last week, AHPRA has been in the process of contacting over 40,000 practitioners who met the criteria and alerting them they would be added to the new sub-register.

Practitioners would also have the option to opt out of the register if they were unable to return to work for any reason.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said the amount of people that had agreed to return was "quite substantial".

10 daily has contacted AHPRA who has since confirmed the number of practitioners still on the sub-register sits at 31,480 as of Wednesday -- one week after the scheme was announced.

That number includes 3,498 medical practitioners, 3,102 midwives, 2,014 pharmacists and a staggering 22,866 nurses.

An AHPRA spokesperson said this was "a huge boost to the health workforce at this critical time."

"All along we have strongly encouraged those who are not comfortable being part of the sub-register to opt-out and that is reflected in the 10,330 who have chosen not to participate," the spokesperson said.

"If an individual has a health issue that prevents them from practicing safely, are unable to practice, or cannot get professional indemnity insurance they should opt out of the temporary register."

Kelly said health authorities were working closely with AHPRA to get in touch with people directly.

"Now is the time if you are considering coming back to work to do that," Kelly said.

"To come back to consider it, it's not a compulsory thing," he said.

Asked where returning practitioners might fit into the system, Kelly said it would depend on both how long individuals had been out of the workforce and what they specialised in prior.

"If we were lucky to get a large number of ICU nurses coming back from retirement or working in other areas or indeed anesthetists recently retired, I think that would be valuable," he said.

Online training and retraining for up-skilling, particularly in relation to infectious details, was also being offered, Kelly said.

Returning practitioners would still be required to meet code of conduct regulations and other professional requirements to be allowed to return to practice, AHPRA said.

