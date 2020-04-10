What Is Open This Easter Long Weekend?

This Easter long weekend we are being urged to stay at home, but a few stores will be open for essential needs.

Authorities are warning Australians this is the "most important weekend" for the country in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

"As we go into Easter with welcome news for Australia, the virus does not take a holiday, therefore none of us can relax what we do," Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Good Friday.

Essential travel only allows people to leave their homes for food and essential shopping, work, education or medical care.

Fines across the country for being caught travelling for non-essential reasons vary across the country, from $1000 in NSW to up to $1600 in Victoria.

Despite many retailers closing due to the coronavirus, shopping centres will be open on Saturday. Most will be closed on Easter Sunday and the few that are open will have reduced trading hours.

While supermarkets will remain open over the long weekend, Woolworths and Coles have introduced social distancing measures that limit the number of customers allowed in stores at any one time.

Woolworths

Most Woolies stores will be open on both Saturday and Sunday, although with reduced trading hours. Community Hour for seniors and those with a disability will continue between 7am and 8am.

Stores will be open for their usual trading hours on Easter Saturday from 7am until their standard closing times of 9pm or 10pm.

Easter Sunday will see reduced trading hours that vary depending on the state.

NSW and the ACT between 9am and 6pm

Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory between 8am and 8pm

Queensland between 8am and 6pm

South Australian metro stores will be closed, regional stores open between 8am and 8pm

Western Australia metro stores between 11am and 5pm, regional stores between 8am and 8pm

Coles

Coles will also be trading over the long weekend and it too will have reduced trading hours.

Stores will trade on Easter Saturday as usual from 7am until 9pm or 10pm depending on the store.

Hours will be reduced on Easter Sunday, with times varying across states and territories.

NSW and ACT will be open between 9am and 6pm

Victoria, Tasmania and the Northern Territory between 7am and 10pm

Queensland between 9am and 6pm, although this will vary between locations

South Australia CBD stores will be open between 11am and 5pm, metro stores will be closed

Western Australia metro stores will be open between 11am and 5pm, regional stores will vary.



Aldi

Aldi will only be open on Easter Saturday with reduced trading hours from 8.30am.

Stores will close at 6pm in Queensland, 7pm in NSW, Victoria and the ACT and some stores will close at 5pm.

All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Bottle Shops

Bottlos, such as Dan Murphy's and BSW, will reopen on Easter Saturday after being closed across the country on Good Friday.

Restaurants/ Cafes

Restaurants and cafes can continue to operate their usual hours, but must only serve take away food as per government restrictions.

Bunnings

Those hoping to do a bit of DIY over the Easter weekend will be glad to know Bunnings is open on Saturday -- sans the sausage sizzle. Store times will vary.

Stores will be closed in NSW on Easter Sunday, but all other states and territories will be open -- check with local stores for times.

However Astralians are being reminded to only venture out if the trip is absolutely essential.

Kmart

Kmart will be open on Saturday with reduced trading hours, with most stores opened from 8am until 5pm or 8pm, depending on the store.

Stores will be shut on Easter Sunday.

Big W

Big W will open between 9am and 6pm at most locations across the country on Easter Saturday, but will be closed on Sunday.

Target

Target stores will be trading as usual on Saturday, with majority of stores open from 9am until 5pm.

On Easter Sunday, most stores will be closed, however a handful will be trading from 11am. Check with local stores to see if they are open.