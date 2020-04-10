Advertisement
McDonald's Adds Eggs To Essentials Available 24/7

10 daily staff

2020-04-10T20:18:21+00:00

McDonald's is adding eggs to its essential range offered at its drive-thrus.

At the end of March, Maccas announced milk and bread could be bought from selected restaurants in a bid to encourage social distancing.

From Saturday, the fast food chain will be adding cartons of eggs to its list of items available at the drive-thru.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to expand this offering to help the community safely access essential items like milk, bread and eggs, as well as their usual Macca’s favourites,” a McDonald's spokesperson said.

It will also be expanding its range of milks to include almond, soy and lactose free varieties.

"From today, the bread rolls, English Muffins and milk will also be available to customers who order McDelivery via UberEats, Deliveroo or DoorDash," the spokesperson said.

McDonald's is expanding its essentials range. Image: AAP

The additions join two or three-litre bottles of full cream of skim milk, English muffins and bread rolls already available for drive-thru customers, 24 hours a day.

Other fast food outlets are offering services to help customers get through this period of self-isolation.

KFC has partnered with Menulog to offer free delivery on purchases over $30 over the Easter long weekend.

“Just because things are a bit different this year doesn’t mean Aussies shouldn’t be able to treat themselves, so KFC has your household covered with free delivery via Menulog,” said KFC Australia's marketing chief Kristi Woolrych.

