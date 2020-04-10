A Luxury Private Cruise Ship Is Making Star Shapes Off WA's Coast And No One Knows Why

Cruise ships have been a prickly issue in Australia's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but cruise liners attempting to stop at ports in West Australia have repeatedly been told they are "not welcome" and ordered away.

One ship which left Fremantle earlier this week, after it was denied entry to dock, is the international cruise ship 'The World'.

The cruise ship, which describes itself as "the largest, privately owned residential yacht on earth" was due to spend two months circumnavigating Australia in February and March.

In August 2019, The World promised "extended visits" to more than 15 ports across the country, in what would have been the ship's seventh journey to Australia since it launched in 2002.

The ship was photographed anchored off the port of Fremantle on March 26, but after international vessels were told they would not be able to disembark passengers or crew into the state, it moved out into open waters.

Since then, 'The World' has been tracked making 'star-shape' formations off WA waters for some time.

It's unclear why the ship's captain is steering the ship in this specific formation or where the ship is meant to go next, but WA Premier Mark McGowan says its out of the state's control.

"'The World' left Fremantle maybe four or five days ago," McGowan told reporters on Thursday.

"She's currently off Geraldton doing laps. We don't really know why she's doing that, but that's what she's doing... and in open waters so it's outside our control."

While it's unclear why The World is continuing to do laps in the distinct star-shape, back in March another cruise ship 'Seabourn Encore' was reportedly seen moving in a 'heart-shaped' formation of the WA coast.

On Thursday, McGowan also continued to urge cruise ships not to attempt to dock at any ports across the WA coast.

"We essentially have a strong message to all of the cruise ships," he said.

"They should keep on going. That's the Commonwealth message, we are as one with the Commonwealth."

"There is no requirement from them to come into Fremantle or Western Australia and frankly they are not wanted."

10 daily attempted to contact the UK's Dovetail Agency, which handles the 'The World's' media requests, on Friday but did not hear back by time of publication.

'The World' is an exclusive luxury cruise ship home to a number of international millionaires.

Sailing under the flag of the Bahamas, the ship is said to be privately owned by its residents -- who comprise of 150 families from 19 different countries.

According to its website "The World Residences at Sea" around 200 residents and guests usually occupy the ship, with its travel course determined every year by the ship's captain and residents.

"Residents travel for as long as they desire, spending an average of three to four months on board every year," its website says.

Around 280 long-standing crew members are also onboard the ship, which boasts studios, three-bedroom apartments and a "palatial six-bedroom penthouse suite".

