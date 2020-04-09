Advertisement
Alleged Gunman In Custody After Heavily Armed Police Shut Down Streets

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after a large manhunt for a person allegedly armed with a gun in Perth's northeast.

Multiple streets in Ellenbrook were closed and the public were warned to stay away as police descended on the suburb around sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 11am, WA Police confirmed officers had located the person they were looking for and a man in his 20s had been taken into custody.

Roadblocks put in place on Marella Road and Railway Parade near the Ellenbrook Speedway have also been lifted.

Earlier, heavily armed police swarmed the area, with locals claiming to have seen at least five unmarked police cars and an armoured truck speeding towards the scene.

