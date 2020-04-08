MP Sprung At Beach Pad As Government Begs Residents Not To Travel

A NSW MP has been staying at his beach house despite police urging people to remain in their primary home to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Photos of NSW arts minister Don Harwin show the MP at his Pearl Beach holiday home on Wednesday afternoon, despite his principal place of residence being Sydney's eastern suburbs, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The discovery comes as the NSW government declared all non-essential travel to regional NSW towns be cancelled and urged Easter holiday-makers to indefinitely postpone their visits to slow the spread of COVID-19.

'You Are Not Welcome': Residents Urged Not To Travel Over Easter Australians have been told to stay away from regional NSW over the Easter weekend, as community transmission remains an increasing concern in the state.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the safest course of action is for people to stay in their own communities.

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people should be in lockdown wherever their "primary home" is to prevent regional hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Harwin told The Daily Telegraph he had been at the holiday home for about three weeks and in that time had only travelled to and from Sydney for a medical appointment.

The minister said he was at the holiday house for health reasons and added his work-from-home arrangements on the Central Coast were better than in his small apartment in Sydney.

Officials across the world have been caught flouting self isolation rules, including Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, who resigned after being busted travelling to a second home in a rural area of Scotland's east coast.

New Zealand Health Minister David Clark offered his resignation to the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after he was caught breaking the rules of the country's lockdown by mountain-biking near his Dunedin home.

In a separate incident, Clark also took his family for a walk at a beach 20km from his residence -- just days after the nation declared a stage four lockdown.

Comment has been sought from Mr Harwin and the NSW Premier, who was reportedly told of the arrangements a few days ago.