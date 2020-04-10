Police Believe Newborn Girl Found On Melbourne Beach Was Left There On Monday

Police investigating the death of a newborn girl whose body was found on a Melbourne beach this week, believe she was left there on Monday.

Victoria Police are continuing to search desperately for the mother of the newborn girl after the baby's body was discovered on a Seaford Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

Police now believe the girl was left there some time between 7am and 5pm on Monday April 6, two days before she was found with the umbilical cord and placenta both still present with her body.

A member of the public made the grim discovery at about 4:30pm on Wednesday at the beach near the Nepean Highway in Seaford, before alerting authorities.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child's death and are appealing for the mother to contact authorities as soon as possible.

In a statement police said they continue to hold serious concerns for the health and welfare of the mother.

"[Investigators] are appealing for the woman to contact police as soon as possible and want to reiterate that her wellbeing is the primary focus of the investigation.," police said on Friday afternoon.

Members of the local community at Seaford have been leaving flowers, toys and messages at the entrance of the beach in tribute to the baby girl.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Featured image: Jayde Cotic