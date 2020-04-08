Advertisement
Newborn Found Dead On Victorian Beach

Erin Lyons

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-08T19:38:48+00:00

A baby has been found dead by a passerby at a beach in Victoria's southeast.

The member of the public made the grim discovery about 4:30pm on Wednesday before alerting authorities.

Police believe the infant is a newborn and was found on a beach near the Nepean Highway in Seaford.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death and are appealing for the mother to contact authorities as soon as possible.

In a statement police said they have grave concerns for the health and welfare of the mother.

Police have not disclosed whether the baby had injuries. Its identity is not yet known.

More to come.

Featured image: Google Earth

victoria-police crime

