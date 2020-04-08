What Are You Allowed To Do This Easter Weekend?

Easter will look very different this year, with most of our usual holiday plans cancelled due to coronavirus rules -- but here's what you can and can't do.

While Easter for many people is a time for family gatherings, church or a trip to the beach, the overwhelming demand from leaders is clear: stay at home.

Leaders and medical experts have repeatedly warned what happens this Easter weekend will be crucial in Australia's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 -- and failure to follow simple instructions could make things far worse, wiping out progress already made in 'flattening the curve'.

Data around the number of new virus cases shows the infection rate is slowing, with the number of new cases decreasing. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned against complacency over Easter, saying we must "keep the tension in the cord."

"This Easter weekend will be incredibly important. Stay at home. Failure to do so this weekend would completely undo everything we have achieved so far together, and potentially worse," he said.

Can I Go On Holidays This Easter?

The short answer is no. This has been the case since harsh new restrictions on movement and gathering came into force across the country last week, but has been reiterated ahead of the Easter long weekend.

People should stay at home except in "essential" situations such as shopping, medical visits, going to work or school, or exercising. Gatherings of only two people are allowed, but each state has different wording in its individual regulations and enforcement lies with police.

Travelling for holidays is not considered essential, and therefore taking an Easter break is not allowed. That includes camping and beach trips.

"A lot of us had our hearts sold on going on holidays or doing something we’d normally do at Easter, and we can’t this year,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“None of us can travel, none of us can go on holidays.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Easter is not the time to pack up and take your family to the coast, with several major beaches on the Gold Coast closed from Tuesday, and all others heavily patrolled.

"There is no holiday this year," she said.

Interstate travel is mostly off the table, with Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory already closing their borders. Exemptions are few, such as for health workers, those bringing in supplies or those who need to enter on compassionate grounds.

Can I Go To My Holiday House?

This question is attracting varying responses from premiers and police commissioners nationwide.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said people who owned holiday homes should stay put at their "principal residence".

"Technically if it's non-essential travel... you should not be on the road," she said.

But in Victoria, the state's Chief Medical Officer Brett Sutton said a family who lived together could go away to a second property they own or rent long-term, according to The Age. Once they arrive, Sutton said they shouldn't mix with other people and should follow stay-at-home instructions.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton told 3AW those with more than one ordinary place of residence can move freely between those places.

"You've got a holiday house? You can go to that," Patton said.

But the state's health minister, Jenny Mikakos, has urged Victorians against finding loopholes.

"The directives we have issued are very clear. You should be staying at home," she said.

What Happens If I Break The Rules?

States and territories have the power to hand out on-the-spot fines to those caught violating public health orders, while harsher penalties may also apply.

In NSW, police can issue on-the-spot $1,000 fines, with a maximum penalty for breaching the rules of $11,000, six months in prison, or both. The same penalties apply in WA and SA.

In Queensland and Victoria, on-the-spot fines are $1,300 and $1,600. The maximum penalty for breaching the rules is more than $13,000 and nearly $20,000 for an individual respectively.

Will There Be More Police On The Roads?

Expect police to be out in full force.

On top of enforcing public health orders related to COVID-19, they'll be running regular holiday road safety operations, as double demerit points come into force from midnight on Thursday in NSW, the ACT and WA.

Speeding, mobile phone, seat belt and motorcycle offences will attract double demerit points.

NSW police minister David Elliott reiterated it is not the time to be on the roads unless absolutely necessary.

“Those who are driving on the roads during this long weekend will need to have a good reason to do so, but like always they need to abide by the road rules,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy urged motorists to abide by the road rules.

“If you do not need to leave your home and get behind the wheel of your vehicle, we implore you to slow down, don’t consume alcohol and drive, wear a seatbelt and put away your phone,” he said.

Can I Go To Church?

No. For some time, any indoor place of worship has been closed, under federal restrictions.

But last Friday, the PM offered some flexibility around the current social distancing rules, saying churches would be considered "workplaces" and could run an Easter church service webcast for the community to access.

Morrison said this would mean churches could have a cantor and other assistants involved, as well as the priest or minister. But they have to respect the rules and maintain four square metres of space for each person.

Can I Do A Big Shop?

One thing still on the table this Easter is a delicious feast.

But the big supermarkets have already warned shoppers to get in early ahead of a usual peak on Thursday.

Supermarkets have already taken considerable steps to ensure social distancing. This week, Coles, Woolworths and IGA introduced a 'one in, one out' policy to limit customer numbers in stores. Once inside, usual restrictions of at least four square metres per person apply.

Woolworths' 'Community Hour' is available for the elderly and those with a disability along with healthcare workers until April 12. Head to the website for days and times.

Coles has also extended its trading hours to 7am - 10pm, with some stores open until midnight.