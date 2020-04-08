Not Even The Coronavirus Hotline Knows What All The New 'Lockdown' Rules Are

A local MP is calling for clarity on coronavirus messaging after three different calls to the NSW hotline provided him with three different sets of answers.

While the hotline aims to provide guidance on the current coronavirus laws, one local MP says he's been left even more confused after dialling the NSW Service number.

"We rang them three times this morning and we got three different answers on three different occasions. It must be really hard for the community out there and I feel for our police," Clayton Barr, Member for Cessnock, told 10 daily.

Barr says he was told by a Services NSW staff member that residents can drive no more than 30 minutes away from their homes to exercise.

However, an NSW Police spokesperson told 10 daily there are no specific time or distance restrictions in place, but that people should exercise only within their local area.

Barr says he was also offered conflicting advice on whether he could go fishing or surfing.

"When I first called it was 'you can drive 30 minutes to exercise'. The second time it was 'you should be in your local area'. When I pushed on that and said 'what if you're going to the beach for a surf?' they said 'that's okay if your beach is less than 30 minutes'," Barr said.

"The third time they said police are going to have to deal with this with discretion and if you don't have any reasonable reason they're going to issue you with a fine."

Three 10 daily journalists called the hotline on Wednesday, and were also met with contradicting answers - or none at all.

When asked if there were any specific restrictions around solo water activities like fishing or surfing, one call taker advised there were no restrictions on surfing, and fishing was allowed if those participating were in the same family group and situated 1.5m away from each other.

Another provided no answer - the advice being only to call the local council and ask if the beach was restricted.

When asked about exercising far from one's home, one journalist was told there was no distance limit, before the call-taker retracted that advice, suggested authorities might not allow travel outside one's suburb and advised calling the police instead.

Another was told there was no legislation dictating how far a person could go to exercise, but the suggestion was to stay as close to home as possible.

Barr said his office has been bombarded by phone calls from constituents asking about what activities are legal during the pandemic.

"I empathise with the community who are trying to understand what's happening. It's not good enough and it's something that needs to be sorted out," he said.

"When the Premier stands in front of a camera and makes an announcement they need to work out the details with the government before they do that."

We need leadership and direction and detail in decisions being made and that detail needs to be made available to the public.

Last week, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said coronavirus measures would be enforced in line with the individual officer's discretion.

Fuller said those caught flouting restrictions would receive on-the-spot fines of up to $1,000.

But there has been little public commentary dealing with the NSW ministerial directive that was rolled out last week which noted rule-breakers could be charged up to $11,000 for breaking coronavirus laws.

The legislation gave just 16 reasons people could leave their home including for medical purposes, to buy goods and services or to exercise.

"Here we are 10 or 12 days later and I still haven't been able to figure out the size of the fine. At this stage, it seems the police are using the $1,000 on-the-spot fine," Barr said.

"It would be incredibly sad and unfortunate if people made a decision based on information from the hotline and then police gave them a $1,000 fine because they have a different interpretation of the rule."

COVID-19 social distancing laws have been met with similar confusion in other Australian states.

Police in Victoria withdrew a $1,600 fine issued to the mother of an L-Plater for driving 36 minutes from home, after it sparked widespread outrage.

Officials reversed the fine, admitting the law “wasn’t widely understood by the public”.

Barr said inconsistencies in messaging from the NSW government are not only sharpening anxiety but causing misdirected anger towards frontline workers like nurses and the police.

"I think there's an enormous amount of anxiety in our community right now and these poor hotline workers need to be given information and leadership to be on the same page."

10 daily has contacted Service NSW for comment.

Do you have a story tip? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au