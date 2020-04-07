All Year 12 Students Will Finish High School This Year, Education Minister Says

Year 12 students across the country won't need to repeat their final school year and will end 2020 with an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank, the country's education minister says.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said all states and territories agree that all year 12 students will finish their secondary education this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"There will be no year 13, there will be no mass repeating," Tehan said following a meeting with the country's education ministers on Tuesday.

"You will get your leaving certificate this year and you will be able to go on to university, vocational education and into work."

Tehan said the federal government will work with universities and vocational education providers on admissions, while states and territories will determine their own assessment processes.

He added ATARs could be adjusted to take into account the difficulties and challenges prompted by COVID-19.

"What we all are going to endeavour to do is to make sure that this year's ATAR scores are the same as last year's ATAR scores," Tehan said.

"But we will take into account those students who have to learn from home, those who might not be able to access the technology like others do."

It comes as Victoria's Education Minister James Merlino flagged that the state's year 12 exams would take place later this year.

The General Achievement Test (GAT) is usually held in June but will now take place in October or November.

Earlier on Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged students to study remotely as schools reopen for term two next week.

School is going to look very different in term two. If you can learn from home, you must learn from home.

“If you cannot learn from home, schools will be open and we will run the same courses."

Meanwhile, experts continue to reiterate medical advice that schools are safe to attend, despite parents being urged to keep their children at home if they can.

Tehan said teachers would have extra resources to support the bulk of students moving to online learning in term two.

"It's safe for kids to be at school," Tehan said.

"It's safe for teachers to be there teaching those children, with all the normal requirements taken into account."