L-Plater Has $1600 Coronavirus Fine Revoked Over 'Community Confusion'

A Victorian learner driver who copped a $1652 fine while out on a driving lesson with her mum has had her infringement revoked following a police review.

However, authorities maintain the L-Plater should not be taking lessons under current stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

During the weekend authorities issued 17-year-old Hunter Reynolds with a fine for driving in wet conditions with her mother in the passenger seat.

They had just driven 30km from their home in Hampton, Victoria, to Frankston before they were pulled over by police.

Their story was shared widely on Monday with many members of the public expressing their confusion over the infringement.

Victoria Police then decided to review the fine.

Speaking to 3AW deputy commissioner Shane Patton warned people flouting rules will be fined but confessed there was community confusion.

"We will withdraw it because clearly that wasn't widely understood by the public," he said.

"Undertaking a driving lesson by itself, to go out and simply drive off somewhere to undertake a driving lesson with your parent -- you are not able to do it."

The teenager and her mother Sharee Reynolds felt she had done nothing wrong.

They had planned to fight the fine in court.

