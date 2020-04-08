Australia Headed For Trillion Dollar Debt After Unprecedented Coronavirus Payouts

Australia is looking down the barrel of a trillion-dollar debt brought on by the coronavirus crisis, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese warned on Wednesday.

"The scale of this expenditure that we'll consider today is without equal in our nation's history. We are headed for a $1 trillion debt," Albanese said.

"It is a bill that will saddle a generation. With this comes a compelling need for scrutiny and forensic oversight," he added.

Despite the mounting debt Australia is confronting, Albanese said the economy should work "for people - not the other way around".

He called on the JobKeeper scheme to be expanded to include the one million casual workers who are ineligible for payments as they have not worked with the same employer for 12 months.

"This fails to recognise that in the modern workforce, many workers defined as casual, but who have been stood down, have expectations and financial commitments based upon that regular work and income that they do," Albanese said.

"We are also concerned about permanent workers being forced to take their annual leave at this time. This will not be in their interest, or in the long-term interest of the economy."

Another concern he raised was the exclusion of temporary visa holders from JobKeeper arrangements.

"Now, I agree with the Prime Minister - that if a temporary visa worker can go home in the midst of this crisis, they should. But the reality is that most cannot," Albanese said.

"As borders close and international flights are cancelled, that means there are some one million people who remain in Australia without work, without access to healthcare."

