Rental Agency Sends Shock Email Forcing 'Scared' Tenants Into Other Homes

The same rental agency that came under fire for sending a mass email to its tenants calling them irresponsible has again caused upset by telling renters they'll be relocated.

The email sent on Monday afternoon by Sweet Potato Living tells tenants they are being relocated as the company is no longer able to "afford to remain in certain properties".

While the agency claimed tenants will not be evicted, it said it'd be shutting down some of its properties and consolidating its business.

"Sweet Potato Living is not immune to the economic crisis taking place across the globe," the email, seen by 10 daily, begins.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have experienced a drop in 40 percent to 50 percent of our client base with the vast majority of those individuals flying back to their home countries."

"As we have landlords above us, we find ourselves in the position to no longer afford to remain in certain properties. This means we will need to consolidate our business by relocating our customers to available properties in the coming weeks."

"Your respective property managers will be in touch with you regarding the properties we propose to close, and the available properties which you will be given to consider relocating into. "

A contract between the company and a male tenant, seen by 10 daily, stated Sweet Potato "may give 21 days notice for the occupant to vacate" the property for two reasons:

"a) to carry out extensive repair, restoration or renovation efforts on the property where Sweet Potato deems these activities may have an adverse effect on the quality of The Occupant’s lifestyle or; b) to vacate the property and wind down its use as a share house. "

However, tenants say the email sent by the sharehouse provider has left them in the lurch as it did not specify a specific date that occupants would be relocated.

One female tenant, who lives in a Sweet Potato Living boarding house in Sydney, told 10 daily she was terrified of being kicked out of her apartment.

"This has scared many of us because we have no idea where we could end up," she said.

The woman, who requested not to be named, said two of her roommates have chosen to move out since the company sent their first "offensive" email.

The first email sent last week told tenants they were "gravely mistaken" if they thought they'd be able to put off paying rent due to unemployment.

The email writer also urged Australian renters who lost their jobs to "move back with close family or friends" if they're unwilling to pay. "

"For anyone thinking this is an opportunity for a FREE RIDE, please think again," the email read.

The sharehouse provider then addressed non-Australian tenants calling them "irresponsible" and telling them to fly home because it's "common sense".

"To NON-Australians who have lost their jobs and have no financial assistance from overseas: While it pains us to say this, you will not be getting support at this stage from our government, so you should be doing whatever you can to catch the next available flight home to your country of origin," the email read.

If you are from another country and have lost your job and have waited this long, YOU ARE BEING IRRESPONSIBLE FOR DOING SO!!!!

The woman, who pays $580 a fortnight for her room in the six-bedroom apartment, said she has not received an apology from the company.

She said she was "genuinely shocked" to receive the second email notifying her she'd be relocated during the pandemic.

"It comes after one of our flatmates asked them for help and they said no. He's been living here for two years. Sweet Potato Living responded by sending him a link to Woolworths and said 'go get a casual job there'."

"They've offered no reduction in rent, nothing. They're not treating us like human beings. We are people who are struggling."

Sweet Potato Living sent the first email to its tenants after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a freeze on rental evictions for six months for those facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Despite the announcement two weeks ago, the NSW government has not formally legislated the moratorium on evictions or issued specific details about how it would work.

Shadow Minister for Consumer Protection Julia Finn said the longer this drags on, the more confused and worried tenants feel.

"In the absence of government policy, tenants are reporting that many landlords are refusing to negotiate rent reductions and some have threatened eviction in the absence of any formal rules," Finn said.

“And now, in some cases, we’re hearing upsetting stories about agents and landlords refusing to come to the table where a person has lost their job or business and discussing tactics to deny rent reductions in online forums."

When 10 daily attempted to contact the company, their social media pages, website and staff's LinkedIn accounts had all been removed.

Their website has since been restored but the company has not responded to several requests for comment by 10 daily.

The NSW Tenants' Union said Sweet Potato Living housemates should immediately call their local Tenants' Advice and Advocacy Service and NSW Fair Trading before moving out of their home.

"Landlords should think very carefully about attempting to evade the Residential Tenancies Act 2010 by misrepresenting the nature of housing being provided," Senior Policy Officer Leo Patterson Ross told 10 daily.

"An eviction without Tribunal orders can come with a $22,000 penalty for every person involved, along with fines for attempting to $2,200 for attempting to avoid the operation of the Residential Tenancies Act 2010," he said.

"We will call on NSW Fair Trading to investigate and issue penalties if this issue is not addressed."

10 daily has contacted Fair Trading and Sweet Potato Living for comment.

