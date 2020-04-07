KFC Is Offering Free Home Delivery For The Easter Long-Weekend

For the first time ever, KFC can be delivered to your front door for no extra cost.

At a time when Aussies are traditionally going on holiday and spending time with loved ones, KFC has announced their offering to help get us through the Easter long weekend in self-isolation.

The Colonel and online food app Menulog have teamed up to offer free delivery on purchases more than $30 from Thursday, April 9.

To have finger-lickin' chicken delivered for free while you’re sitting in three-day-old track pants, use the voucher ‘KFCatHOME’ when ordering via Menulog.

KFC Australia's marketing chief Kristi Woolrych said the free delivery is being offered as a treat during the staycation.

“Just because things are a bit different this year doesn’t mean Aussies shouldn’t be able to treat themselves, so KFC has your household covered with free delivery via Menulog,” she said.

“Whether you’re feeding your rowdy school-holidays family, or making the most of the time-off with housemates or your significant other, we hope that the free delivery offer helps to make your long-weekend a treat for everyone.”

The offer can’t be used in conjunction with any other voucher or coupon.

The announcement comes as supermarkets and other retailers revealed their plans to deal with the Easter rush this year.

Woolworths, Coles, IGA and Bunnings have all announced new measures to accommodate social distancing rules during the Easter shopping period.

McDonald's Australia is also offering drive-thru milk and bread to customers 24 hours a day.