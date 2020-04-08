New App Lets You Help Neighbours In Need During Lockdown

There's a new app in town and it's designed for Australians who want to help their neighbours in need during the coronavirus crisis.

While it's just the thing the community needs, safety experts urged caution to users.

Launching today, CareMonger allows people within 10km of each other to build a profile and request help or let others know what they are offering for free.

Otherwise user can send messages to people nearby if they just want to have a friendly chat in a bid to combat the loneliness associated with the government's self-isolation measures.

CareMonger also provides a platform for businesses to connect with locals who might be feeling the financial pressure of the pandemic or with healthcare staff working long shifts.

Businesses will provide them with information about the food, goods or services they can provide.

The app was produced by creative agency Isobar Australia and was inspired by the caremongering movement in Canada.

“The pandemic is forging bonds across communities and shining a spotlight on people’s enormous capacity for kindness," Adam Famularo, Caremonger creator and Isobar client engagement director, told AdNews.

"People want to help, but it can be hard to know where to start and there is currently no single platform or place capturing this."

The app was built within just seven days and is available for download on iOS and should be available on Android later this week.

However, safety experts warn there are significant issues to be aware of.

In a statement released to 10 daily, eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant initially welcomed the new app.

“Getting to the shops to buy necessities may not even be an option, and the last thing we want is for physical isolation to turn into devastating social isolation," Inman Grant said.

“Given the uglier sides of human behaviour we’ve witnessed over the past few weeks, it's encouraging to see apps like CareMonger, which have a sense of community spirit at their heart."

However, she said despite wanting to do the right thing by their fellow Australians, users must be aware apps like this one have the potential to be misused, especially when it reveals a person's location and allows messaging or online chat services.

“I urge users to familiarise themselves with the privacy settings, along with the mechanisms for reporting abuse, before they use any new app," she said.

A similar app called Nextdoor is already in action.

It brings neighbours together by providing somewhere for people to post jobs, safety tips or event information within the community. Neighbours are also using it to check on each other during the pandemic.

It is believed members have used it to offer to drop off toilet paper, sanitary products and food to those in need, with others simply offering some virtual company.

Meanwhile, other apps such as Mobility are providing ways for families of those who need care to browse, book, and pay for qualified care workers to help a loved one who may be far away.

There are several apps that have been created to assist those most in need, and it seems we need them now more than ever.

With AAP.